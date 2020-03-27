National Shooting Sports Foundation Issues Update on Forms from ATF

U.S.A. –-(Ammoland.com)- As we noted in an email alert yesterday (see image below), NSSF is in close contact with ATF to help get the answers your businesses need at this critical time. We know that many firearm retailers are running low on Form 4473s and other required forms due to the substantial surge in sales. ATF has informed us that it is currently limiting orders of ATF Form 4473s to 1,500 per request. ATF has already ordered additional forms and expects to receive them early next week. Also, ATF notes that as it replenishes its supply, it will reevaluate limiting orders.

If a firearm retailer does print photocopies of the Form 4473 to use during this time, it is important to print all six pages to remain compliant (this includes the instructions pages). In the past, retailers have been cited for not printing and filing all pages of Form 4473.

NSSF continues to work with ATF on guidance for retailers as to whether you are permitted to conduct curbside or sidewalk transactions during the national emergency. ATF lawyers are working on this issue and we should have more information on that front soon as well. We encourage FFLs to contact your local ATF Field Office to seek guidance in the meantime.

NSSF is also working to find out why FBI-NICS is telling FFLs they cannot transfer a firearm in a delayed transaction for several weeks (long past three business days) when it appears state offices are open.

Please continue to check NSSF’s COVID-19 Resources page for updates that will affect your business.