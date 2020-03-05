Senator Schumer Threatens Supreme Court Justices

U.S.A. –-(Ammoland.com)- Democrat Minority leader in the Senate, Charles Schumer, publicly threatened justices of the Supreme Court today in front of the Supreme Court. The threats were recorded and published on Twitter.

The above tweet, with the recording, was published by Steve Scalise, Republican Whip in the House. Representative Scalise was nearly killed in an assassination attempt on Republican members of Congress by a Democrat follower of Bernie Sanders.

This is not the first time Democrat Senators have threatened the Supreme Court. On August 12, 2019, less than seven months ago, five Democrat senators, Sheldon Whitehouse, Mazie Hirono, Richard Blumenthal, Richard Durbin, and Kirsten Gillibrand, submitted an amici curae brief to the Supreme Court on the New York State Rifle and Pistol Association v. NYC case. The brief was very close to a direct threat to the court.

From the brief:

The Supreme Court is not well. And the people know it. Perhaps the Court can heal itself before the public demands it be “restructured in order to reduce the influence of politics.”Particularly on the urgent issue of gun control, a nation desperately needs it to heal.

The implication is obvious: Nice little Court you have there. Be a shame if something were to happen to it. Rule the way we want, and you may keep your Court.

Ever since the Franklin Delano Roosevelt administration, the court has become more and more politicized. The court has found rights no one ever knew existed, while studiously ignoring rights specifically protected in the Constitution, such as the Second Amendment. It has expanded federal power through the commerce clause to virtually every action in the United States, rendering the commerce clause meaningless. A federal government limit to regulate interstate commerce is meaningless when all activity is defined as interstate commerce, or, even more encompassing, affecting interstate commerce, and therefore subject to federal regulation.

Constitutionalists, believing in the necessity of the rule of law, have patiently worked to overcome the lobbying of Progressives, who do not believe themselves bound by the Constitution. Over decades, in the face of direct, obvious political opposition to the Constitutional rule of law by leftists, Constitutionalists have finally been able to have a bare majority of originalist and textualist justices appointed to the Supreme Court. This is the first time an originalist and textualist majority has existed on the court for at least 80 years.

This has enraged Senator Schumer and like-minded progressives, who apparently believe there should be no limits on government power, except what they create, based on their desire to remain in power.

Senatore Schumer believes the Constitution does not limit what infringements can be made on the right to keep and bear arms; he believes the federal government has the Constitutional power and authority to limit the laws the states may pass to regulate abortions.

Decades of judicial activism may be undone if the Constitution is faithfully interpreted and followed.

Second Amendment rights may finally be enforced by the Court.

Legal discrimination in favor of leftist groups could be ruled invalid under equal protection under the law.

States might be allowed to check voters for eligibility.

Illegal immigrants might be ruled as not entitled to more political favors than citizens.

Federal District courts might not be able to override presidential executive actions.

All of which means less power for leftist politicians.

In Senator Schumer's mind, such a result seems to be completely unacceptable.

Chief Justice Roberts felt compelled to respond to such a direct threat. From nationalreview.com:

“Justices know that criticism comes with the territory, but threatening statements of this sort from the highest levels of government are not only inappropriate, they are dangerous. All Members of the Court will continue to do their job, without fear or favor, from whatever quarter,” Roberts said.

About Dean Weingarten:

Dean Weingarten has been a peace officer, a military officer, was on the University of Wisconsin Pistol Team for four years, and was first certified to teach firearms safety in 1973. He taught the Arizona concealed carry course for fifteen years until the goal of Constitutional Carry was attained. He has degrees in meteorology and mining engineering, and retired from the Department of Defense after a 30 year career in Army Research, Development, Testing, and Evaluation.