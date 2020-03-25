Wilson Combat Introduces the Paul Howe 6.5 Creedmoor Rifle

U.S.A. –-(Ammoland.com)- The Paul Howe 6.5 Creedmoor Rifle is the latest collaboration between Wilson Combat and renowned author and tactical shooting expert Paul Howe. The Paul Howe 6.5 Creedmoor is designed as an all-purpose medium to long-range tactical rifle with an effective terminal range surpassing 1000 yards.

The hand-applied Camouflage Armor-Tuff finish has been developed to blend in well in many urban and rural environments, reduces the IR signature and also keeps the rifle cooler in high temperatures. The Paul Howe 6.5 Creedmoor base is our billet WC-10 large-format AR receiver set that will hold up to a lifetime of hard use. This precision rifle wears our match-grade, precision chambered stainless steel 16” barrel with deep lightening flutes and comes standard with our Accu-Tac flash hider. This barrel profile maintains an optimized size and weight profile without sacrificing accuracy or reliability.

A two-stage Wilson Combat TTU with heavier springs for a 4.5-pound trigger release– an ideal weight for gloved use in an operational environment– is standard. Paul selected a Daniel Defense fixed front sight tower along with his CSAT rear aperture flip-up for fast, reliable combat sighting. The Paul Howe 6.5 Creedmoor can be ordered as a solo rifle, or as a complete package kitted with Paul's preferred Leupold optic, Wilson Combat lightweight scope mount, and Vickers sling.

Lightweight and compact with match-grade accuracy, the Paul Howe 6.5 Creedmoor has all the features needed for outstanding overall performance.

Paul Howe is a high-risk training instructor that served 20 years in the US Army, ten of those in Special Operations. He served as a Tactical Team Leader in multiple combat operations and Senior firearms Instructor while assigned to a tier-one unit of US Army Special Operations. During his service and since his retirement he has become one of the most sought-after experts on close quarters combat and law enforcement/military small arms weapons and tactics in the world. Learn more about Paul Howe at www.combatshootingandtactics.com

Calibers: 6.5 Creedmoor

Barrel Length: 16” (Fluted)

Overall Length: 34.5” (Collapsed), 38” (Fully Extended)

Weight Empty: 8lbs 4oz

Specifications:

Billet 7075 T-6 Aluminum Flat-Top Upper and Lower Receiver

Wilson Combat Paul Howe Match Grade Barrel

Intermediate Length Gas System with Lo-Profile Gas Block

Threaded Muzzle with Accu-Tac Flash Hider

Wilson Combat® 12” M-LOK Rail

Wilson Combat/BCM Starburst Gunfighter Grip FDE

FDE Wilson/Rogers Super-Stoc®

Wilson Combat TTU (Tactical Trigger Unit) H2, 4#

Premium Bolt Carrier Assembly, Nickel Boron

Mil-Spec Hard Anodize Finish on Upper / Lower Receivers

Camo Armor-Tuff® Finish

Daniel Defense Fixed Front Sight Post with Flip Up Rear BUS with CSAT Aperture

Additional “Kit” Options:

Wilson Combat Ultralight Scope Mount, 30mm

Leupold VX-6HD

Streamlight TLR-1 HL

Vickers Sling with Push Button Sling Swivels

Product Code:

TR-PHCAR 65C168F – $3,345

TR-PHCAR 65CLW168F – $3,445

ROTR-PHKIT – $1,475

About Wilson Combat

Wilson Combat has been in business since 1977 and is an industry leading manufacturer of high quality firearms for self protection, law enforcement, military and recreational use. Headquartered in Berryville, Arkansas Wilson Combat manufactures cutting edge handguns, rifles, shotguns, firearm accessories and ammunition. Visit WILSONCOMBAT.COM for more information.