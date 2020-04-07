Tactical Gear: La Police Gear Combat Shirt for just $29.99

Disclosure: Some of the links below are affiliate links, meaning at no additional cost to you, Ammoland will earn a commission if you click through and make a purchase.

USA – -(Ammoland.com)- La Police Gear is having a sale on one of their most popular tops, La Police Gear Combat Shirt for just $29.99 and it is available in multiple colorways.

The LA Police Gear Tactical Combat Shirt is an amazingly functional shirt, and the fit has been carefully designed to give you maximum range of motion while not looking like parachute pants on your arms. Packed with all the features you demand from a combat shirt, plus the quality to match it. LA POLICE GEAR COMBAT SHIRT Features: Raglan cut sleeves for improved range of motion

Quarter length YKK zipper

Gusseted underarm panel that is also perforated for ventilation

Two zippered bicep pockets with hook and loop patches

Elbow pad pockets, with hook and loop closure

Hook and loop adjustable wrist cuffs

Body fabric is made from 57% Cotton/38% Polyester/5% Spandex Knitted Fabric

Sleeves are made of 35% Cotton/65% Polyster Rip-Stop Fabric

Underarms are made of 57% Cotton/38% Polyester/5% Spandex Perforated Knit Fabric All at a price that lets you buy two LAPG combat shirts for the price of one from the other brands.

Daily Gun Deals are short-term bargains that will often expire or sell out fast! The AmmoLand News Team publishes these deals that are available from our trusted partners and well-known industry retailers. AmmoLand does not stock inventory or have a shopping cart, we simply bring you up-to-date information on deals as a way to help you the reader get the most bang for your buck. As always we try and bring you the best information possible but these are fast-moving deals and details change quickly so be sure and check prices and product information for yourself by following the above links.

If you want us to email you each daily gun deal, subscribe to our daily emails list.

Ammoland Editors are scouring the web to find you the deal that will save you money. So good are these deals that they do not last long so pay attention to the publish date and do not delay, take advantage of this deal as soon as we publish it for our readers.

Consider checking our Gun Deals Coupon page and our past featured Daily Gun Deals page for additional savings from your favorite industry partners. Thank you very much for your support and I hope we save you some money by highlighting these sweet daily deals. Enjoy!