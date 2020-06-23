Federal Ambassador Dakota Overland Wins the Ladies Division at USPSA Nationals

U.S.A. –-(AmmoLand.com)- Federal brand ambassador and competitive shooter Dakota Overland takes home the Ladies Division title at the recent 2020 USPSA Multigun Nationals Match in Frostproof, Florida.

“The match itself wasn’t ladies focused, however I won both the Ladies’ categories in the Tactical and Overall,” reported Overland. “I had no malfunctions, and my ammo worked flawlessly with unbeatable accuracy and reliability. Throughout my shooting career, Federal has been my ammo of choice and continues to be.” “Dakota bested 17 other female competitors in 12 different stages over two days of competition to take top honors,” said Federal Vice President of Marketing Jason Nash. “This annual USPSA summer event attracts top multigun shooters from across the country, and for her to take home the Overall Ladies title is quite impressive. We congratulate her for a great match and representing Federal in such a big way.”

Although still in her teens, Dakota Overland is an avid hunter and ambitious competitor who regularly participates in United States Practical Shooting Association (USPSA) pistol and 3-gun matches. Her schedule, which typically includes an average of 13 major shoots each season, has taken her on a whirlwind tour of some of the country’s top ranges. Along with the thrill of rapid-fire competition, Dakota enjoys the camaraderie among shooters, as well as helping other young people get into the sport.

About Federal

Federal ammunition can be found at dealers nationwide or purchased online direct from Federal. For more information on all products from Federal or to shop online, visit www.federalpremium.com.