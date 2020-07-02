Elites Starting to Fear the Liberal Monster of Their Own Making ~ VIDEO

U.S.A. – -(Ammoland.com)- “Fringe activists set up a guillotine in front of Amazon CEO Jeff Bezos’s home in Washington, D.C., on Sunday where they reportedly demanded that Amazon be abolished,” The Daily Wire reported on a Sunday protest by a group calling itself Abolish the Present/Reconstruct Our Future. “One of the demonstrators said on a bullhorn in front of Bezos’s home, ‘it is still exploitation and when they become threatened, and we have no voice, the knives come out.’”

Such sentiment is hardly a surprise to the few of us who have been warning of such things, while the mainstream media (what I call the DSM), including Bezos’ own The Washington Post, press full bore on excuse-making for Marxist rioters, attacking traditional Americans as haters, and cheerleading for citizen disarmament. As such, most Americans are unaware of the “revolutionary” songs once proudly championed by the Democrat Socialists of America, closely allied with Bernie Sanders and the Congressional Progressive Caucus. They’ve been intentionally taken down from the DSA website and are now only available via the Internet Archive lest people notice them and start thinking twice about the wisdom of giving such bloody-minded misfits that monopoly of violence totalitarians always demand.

Compare the “knives come out” threat of the Bezos “protestor” with some of the DSA’s greatest hits:

Are You Sleeping, Bourgeoisie Traditional American song, sung in rounds to the tune of “Frere Jacques”. Are you sleeping, Are you sleeping, Bourgeoisie, Bourgeoisie, And when the revolution comes, We'll kill you all with knives and guns, Bourgeoisie, Bourgeoisie Bourgeoisie, Bourgeoisie, See How They Run Usually sung in rounds after “Are You Sleeping, Bourgeoisie”. Sung to the tune of “Three Blind Mice”. Bourgeoisie, Bourgeoisie, See how they run, See how they run And when the revolution comes, We'll kill them all with knives and guns, Bourgeoisie, Bourgeoisie

Targets will hardly be restricted to Jeff Bezos.

“BLM Protesters Storm Beverly Hills Neighborhood: ‘Eat the Rich!’,” Breitbart reports. Along with threats of “No justice, no peace!” were unequivocal statements of where they’re going with that:

“Abolish capitalism now!”

Some have sensed that end game and called for appeasement – paid for by the productive sector that can’t afford armies of loophole-finding tax accountants — as a way to save their own necks.

“'The Pitchforks Are Coming… For Us Plutocrats,’ Seattle-based “One-Percenter” Nick Hanauer writes in an open letter on Politico to his ‘fellow zillionaires,’” I noted several years back in an article for Jews for the Preservation of Firearms Ownership. “He’s evidently feeling more than a little guilty about his wealth, and thinks he can make everything better and keep the mob he fears his fellow Americans have become from devouring him by raising the minimum wage.”

Hanauer, of course, along with his fellow “plutocrats,” is a big supporter of citizen disarmament, which is curious considered his family fled Hitler’s Germany and was welcomed in by the land of the Second Amendment.

Appeasement, as history invariably shows us, is not an option (and all you gun groups that think we can “compromise,” take note). It’s repeating itself with raging protests against prominent politicians who have tried to boost their own “progressive” credentials by signaling solidarity with the mob. Case in point, Seattle Mayor Jenny Durkan, who characterized Chaz/Chop as “patriotism,” and who now finds her own home the target of screaming leftists who will never be satisfied until they have torn everything they hate (essentially Creation, if you want to get theological) and replaced it with hell on earth.

“Progressive” elites have created monsters that only know how to destroy, and history shows the only way to control them is with more terrible monsters. The various radical factions in the French Revolution (hey, the commies are the ones reminding us of guillotines) weren’t interested in sharing power with each other, and the result was the Reign of Terror. Ditto for the Russian “revolution,” and the purges and carnage that came with it.

It brings to mind the line from Highlander: There can be only one.

And for the elites desperately holding onto the strings they think will forever be in their hands, it brings to mind a line from John Donne about “for whom the bell tolls.”





About David Codrea:

David Codrea is the winner of multiple journalist awards for investigating/defending the RKBA and a long-time gun owner rights advocate who defiantly challenges the folly of citizen disarmament. He blogs at “The War on Guns: Notes from the Resistance,” is a regularly featured contributor to Firearms News, and posts on Twitter: @dcodrea and Facebook.