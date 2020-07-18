Galco Offers New Hidden Open Carry Holster Options

U.S.A. -(AmmoLand.com)- Effective concealment is difficult when hot weather arrives and we wear fewer layers of clothing. One solution is holsters carried openly that don’t look like holsters – what we at Galco call “hidden open carry”. This category includes day planners, and Galco offers three distinct variations.

Masquerading as a day planner, the Defense Planner opens to reveal a handgun and spare ammunition. Galco’s smallest planner, it measures only 8 ¼” long by 6 ½” wide and fits compact defensive handguns, retailing at $97.

The Hidden Agenda hides a handgun and spare ammo while also being a fully

functional day planner. The separation of holster compartment and business tools offers complete discretion. It comes with a calendar and pad of ruled paper, measures 9 1/4 ” long by 7″ wide, and fits most full-size and compact defensive handguns. It retails at $172.

The iDefense carries not only a defensive handgun but a tablet computer. The tablet is held in place outside the gun compartment on a sturdy backing plate that’s fully adjustable for tablet angle. The iDefense also features an internal pocket for storage of documents or small items. Coming in at 10” long by 8” wide, it also fits most full-size and compact defensive handguns, with a retail of $184.

All Galco day planners feature a locking zipper compartment and detachable wrist lanyard for added security. All three are available in black, Havana brown, or tan premium saddle leather.

Finally, for those whose daily wear is more on the casual or “athleisure” side, don’t forget about the bestselling FasTrax PAC! Galco’s newest waist pack is designed to blend with casual modern clothing styles while discreetly carrying a compact defensive handgun ready for instant action. It uses a highly innovative combination of a pivoting holster component and external activation cord which enable the gun carrier to unzip the pack and get a handgun into action with incomparable speed relative to legacy waist pack designs. Available in gray/black nylon, MultiCam Black nylon or black leather, the FasTrax PAC retails for $79 – $109 depending on size and material.

All carry methods must balance lifestyle and threat environment. Hidden open carry holsters are a worthy addition to a gun carrier’s personal holster wardrobe. They allow the gun carrier, no matter how they may be dressed or how hot it might be, to observe the First Rule of Gunfighting: have a gun!

