Daines Deserves Second Term To Defend Second Amendment

Montana – -(AmmoLand.com)- It is mind-boggling to think that Montana is a state where a champion of the Second Amendment could be in a potentially close race. But lately, RealClearPolitics has the Senate race between Senator Steve Daines and Governor Steve Bullock as a toss-up, with Daines holding an average lead of 1.6 percentage points.

When you look at the record Daines has posted, this shouldn’t even be a close race. During his single term in the House of Representatives and his term in the Senate, Daines has been a very strong supporter of our rights. Notably, in the 116th Congress, he introduced legislation that makes very substantial improvements to the Firearms Owners Protection Act for those who are traveling with their firearms.

But he also has voted right during his tenure. According to Project Vote Smart, Daines has opposed various anti-Second Amendment schemes like universal background checks, while backing legislation like the Protecting Communities and Preserving the Second Amendment Act. In 2017, he introduced a Senate version of the Concealed Carry Reciprocity Act, which would address abuses that take place in states like New Jersey.

In addition, unlike fellow Montana Senator Jon Tester, Daines has also been good on the secondary issues. He’s voted to confirm judges who would uphold our Second Amendment rights, and expressed support for the nomination of Amy Coney Barrett to the Supreme Court. We’ve discussed what that nomination could mean for our Second Amendment rights here at Ammoland.

Daines is also very important due to the fact that the first vote he casts in every Congress is to ensure that Chuck Schumer doesn’t become Senate Majority Leader. This is essential, particularly given the threats from leftists to pack the Supreme Court – a move that Schumer is not exactly rejecting. Daines in the Senate also adds one more vote to keep the filibuster, which prevented anti-Second Amendment legislation from passing in the Senate in the wake of the Sandy Hook shooting.

When it comes right down to it, Senator Steve Daines is the kind of Second Amendment champion that we need more of in the United States Senate. But it is also important to keep him there in the face of a challenge from an opponent who turned his back on the Second Amendment, pulling the full Gillibrand. Second Amendment supporters should do and check out Senator Daines’s campaign site here, and then support the National Rifle Association’s Political Victory Fund to help keep Daines and other Second Amendment champions in office at all levels of government.

About Harold Hutchison

Writer Harold Hutchison has more than a dozen years of experience covering military affairs, international events, U.S. politics and Second Amendment issues. Harold was consulting senior editor at Soldier of Fortune magazine and is the author of the novel Strike Group Reagan. He has also written for the Daily Caller, National Review, Patriot Post, Strategypage.com, and other national websites.