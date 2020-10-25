Opinion

North Carolina – -(AmmoLand.com)- It can be exhausting for Second Amendment supporters when their champions face tough re-election battles. In the Tarheel State, one such race is taking place for the United States Senate.

As of this writing, RealClearPolitics has the race as a toss-up, with Cal Cunningham having a 2.3-point lead in the RCP average.

While the 2016 election shows that polls can be very wrong, that same election did see North Carolinians vote out a pro-Second Amendment governor and put anti-Second Amendment extremist Roy Cooper in at the same time the state gave Donald Trump its 15 electoral votes.

So, this is a race that cannot be taken for granted.

Incumbent Thom Tillis has quite the track record of supporting our right to keep and bear arms, and not just in the United States Senate.

In the state legislature of North Carolina, Tillis voted to preserve the confidentiality of concealed carry permit holders and backed a comprehensive improvement for law-abiding gun owners, among other actions. When he ran against Kay Hagan in 2014, he made a strong statement in support of the Second Amendment and challenging Hagan’s support for various restrictions in the wake of the Sandy Hook shooting.

As a Senator-elect, he followed up with another statement, and in the Senate has stood in defense of the Second Amendment. In addition to that, he has voted for judges who would uphold our rights, and also stood against the court-packing schemes that some have pushed. At this point, regardless of who opposed him in the general election, he has earned a second term.

The fact is, though, his opponent makes the decision to back Tillis even easier. Cal Cunningham has the endorsement of multiple anti-Second Amendment groups, including Bloomberg’s Everytown and the Giffords group originally formed by Mark Kelly. You can bet that if he is elected, he will gladly work to take away your rights. In addition, he will be a reliable vote against the types of judges who would uphold our rights, would support various campaign finance “reform” schemes that would silence the grassroots activism of Second Amendment supporters, and his first vote in the 117th Congress would be to make Chuck Schumer the Senate Majority Leader. Second Amendment supporters can do without a Senator like that. While polls show Cunningham has a lead, his campaign has been staggered by scandal.

Loyal AmmoLand News readers and Second Amendment supporters check out the campaign site for Senator Tom Tillis here.

In addition, they can donate generously of both time and money to the NRA’s Political Victory Fund and to Grass Roots North Carolina’s Political Victory Fund to help elect pro-Second Amendment candidates for office in North Carolina and across the country.

About Harold Hutchison

Writer Harold Hutchison has more than a dozen years of experience covering military affairs, international events, U.S. politics, and Second Amendment issues. Harold was consulting senior editor at Soldier of Fortune magazine and is the author of the novel Strike Group Reagan. He has also written for the Daily Caller, National Review, Patriot Post, Strategypage.com, and other national websites.