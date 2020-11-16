Disclosure: Some of the links below are affiliate links, meaning at no additional cost to you, Ammoland will earn a commission if you click through and make a purchase.

USA – -(Ammoland.com)- Sportsman's Guide has in-stock and shipping 50 rounds boxes of Eley, .22LR Subsonic, HP, 38 Grain ammo for $7.59. You can get FREE shipping on orders $49.00 or more.

A low-velocity hunting cartridge with target shooting accuracy! For single bolt-action rifles and semiauto magazine feed rifles. It's quiet and accurate and has a non-greasy all-weather paraffin wax lubricant. Key Specifications Item Number: 296689

Mfg. Number: AO5400

UPC: 650911054007

Caliber: .22LR Subsonic

Cartridge length: 1″

Bullet Weight: 38 grain

Bullet Style: Hollow Point

Muzzle Velocity: 1,040 F.P.S.

Muzzle Velocity at 20m: 984 F.P.S.

Muzzle Velocity at 50m: 922 F.P.S.

Muzzle Energy: 96 ft.-lbs.

Muzzle Energy at 20m: 86 ft.-lbs.

Muzzle Energy at 50m: 75ft.-lbs.

Case Type: Brass

Corrosive: No

Rounds: 50 Its market-leading expansion characteristics combined with excellent stopping power make this a top-flight choice in .22LR ammo.

