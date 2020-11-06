Trevor Noah Tweet Makes Mass Death ‘Joke’ Many Gun Prohibitionists Agree With

U.S.A. – -(Ammoland.com)- “Do we have this technology yet?” Trevor Noah of The Daily Show tweeted Tuesday evening, posting a GIF of the Star Wars death star destroying Florida in retaliation for President Donald Trump winning the state.

Hey, the guy is a comedian, right?

“I guess people can’t take a joke,” one fan tweeted in response to some who did not think it very funny.

That depends: If Democrats can laugh at mass-murder over voting for Republicans, would there be any demographics where similar treatment would not only be forbidden but career-ending? How about if a white “conservative” offered an identical scenario with a different victim pool?

The thing is, it’s not like Republicans in general and gun owners, in particular, haven’t been the objects of real mass death wishes, including by “progressive” celebrities, like raging nepotism beneficiary Nancy Sinatra, who tweeted:

“The murderous members of the NRA should face a firing squad.”

Hey, anyone willing to see 5 million political opponents executed wouldn’t stop there. And Nancy wasn’t joking. Neither were any of the innumerable anti-gun Democrats who can’t contain their hatred enough to conceal what they would like to do if they only had the power:

What is it about gun-grabbers and genocide? And what is it about Noah?

He, too, is anti-gun, not only being for gun-free zones but even against police guarding them being armed. He then goes on to ridicule the United States with a global comparison:

“Guns, can’t live with them, can’t live without them, unless of course you live in England or Australia. Or Italy or Japan… or Denmark or Luxembourg. Sorry, this is so embarrassing. I always forget Luxembourg.”

That provincialism – and, the air of global sophistication notwithstanding, that’s exactly what it is – is no doubt due to a combination of Noah’s culture and personal experience. His native South Africa is also big on citizen disarmament, and if stopping the violence is the goal, it has been a spectacular failure. All indications are a sizeable number of Marxists there are gearing up for “cutting the throat of whiteness”:

“We are not calling for the slaughtering of white people, at least for now (emphasis added).”

The personal experience comes from his stepfather shooting his mother in an attempted murder, and then threatening to kill him. Rather than deal with that, Noah fled to the United States, where he now demands men who would instead stand up for their mothers and themselves be mandated equally… what was it Machiavelli called it? Contemptible.

“Something is truly wrong with the Latino/ Cuban Amer in FL. I don't understand their logic,” another Noah fan tweeted in response to his Florida obliteration post. “ Someone please truly help me understand.”

Doesn't that just smack of Joe Biden saying a black person who doesn't vote for him “ain't black”? And isn’t it just like a doctrinaire Democrat, to first conclude those who do not share their beliefs are wrong and then admit they have absolutely no understanding of the issue they’re weighing in on? How incurious and intellectually stunted must one be to not understand how many in the Cuban community fled the horrors of Castro’s communist regime and know from personal experience the evil violence that can be committed against disarmed people.

That’s what a Biden/Harris administration threatens to do. And if you vote against that, die.

Hahaha.

And we’re the ones who are accused of being violent.

About David Codrea:

David Codrea is the winner of multiple journalist awards for investigating/defending the RKBA and a long-time gun owner rights advocate who defiantly challenges the folly of citizen disarmament. He blogs at “The War on Guns: Notes from the Resistance,” is a regularly featured contributor to Firearms News, and posts on Twitter: @dcodrea and Facebook.