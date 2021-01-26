Disclosure: Some of the links below are affiliate links, meaning at no additional cost to you, Ammoland will earn a commission if you click through and make a purchase.

USA – -(Ammoland.com)- For a limited time, Olight Technology has a money-saving bundle on their best selling Warrior X Pro Tactical Flashlight and the handy i5T EOS LED Light in a discounted bundle at just $99.39 with FREE shipping. You save over $50.00+. Purchase limit two (2) per order.

Olight Warrior X Pro Tactical Flashlight Bundle Pro Power to win: Powerful tactical flashlight Warrior X Pro delivering a maximum output of 2,100 lumens and 500-meter throw. Pro Battery to keep: 8-hour runtime, tactical flashlight Warrior X Pro powered by a customized 5000mAh 21700 lithium battery (included). Pro Charging to go: Included MCC3 fast charging cable. 2A current with 2x the speed of previous models. Pro Durability has proven reliability: After drop testing of 200 pcs Warrior X Pro for 1,200 times, the powerful tactical flashlight Warrior X Pro has successfully passed 3 meters drop test. Pro Choices to use: With unbeatable performance and indestructible build, the powerful tactical flashlight Warrior X Pro is ideal for the professional choice of hunting, search and rescue, or while on duty. i5T OD Green: The gorgeous purple is a new member of Olight’s popular i5T EOS that reaches a max output of 300 lumens with 60-meter throw.

