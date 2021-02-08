No Evidence Capitol Police Officer Brian Sicknick was Murdered

U.S.A. –-(AmmoLand.com)- Facts are starting to seep out about Capitol Police Officer Brian Sicknick’s death. There has been an intense push by the Media, the Left, and most of the ruling class to cement into the public’s mind the narrative he was murdered by Trump supporters.

The cause of death is unknown. There is no evidence officer Sicknick was struck by a fire extinguisher. There does not appear to be any evidence he suffered from blunt force trauma.

All that is actually known is he died after going back to the office, from what appears to be a stroke resulting from a blood clot.

Brian Sicknick was a Trump supporter. Here are two sources that are attempting to report facts instead of the narrative being pushed by the ruling class and the left to smear Trump supporters.

The narrative is being used as an excuse to push for draconian controls on speech, travel, assembly, even to start a purge of the military.

There is actual reporting going on at CNN. From cnn.com clickable link:

In Sicknick’s case, it’s still not known publicly what caused him to collapse the night of the insurrection. Findings from a medical examiner’s review have not yet been released and authorities have not made any announcements about that ongoing process. According to one law enforcement official, medical examiners did not find signs that the officer sustained any blunt force trauma, so investigators believe that early reports that he was fatally struck by a fire extinguisher are not true. One possibility being considered by investigators is that Sicknick became ill after interacting with a chemical irritant like pepper spray or bear spray that was deployed in the crowd. But investigators reviewing video of the officer’s time around the Capitol haven’t been able to confirm that in tape that has been recovered so far, the official said. The case could also be complicated if Sicknick had a preexisting medical condition. It could not be learned if he did.

There is a good summary from Law Officer, which works hard to relay the facts, just the facts. From lawofficer.com:

Yet beyond the politics and pandering, there are facts. And while we do not have the autopsy results yet, sources have advised that there are no indications that Officer Sicknick sustained blunt force trauma. This coincides with what his family said just days after his death, indicating that they believed he may have died from a medical condition. If our suspicion proves correct, then Officer Sicknick’s death was undeniably used as a prop for the sake of politics, and even worse, for the sake of political gain. Making this matter even more political, federal investigators announced that they are “struggling” to build a murder case against anyone in his death.

Most major outlets are reporting that Officer Brian Sicknick was killed because of being beaten with a fire extinguisher by a Trump supporter.

That narrative appears to have been promoted by AP, from anonymous “police sources”.



From the Daily Mail:

The Capitol Police said in a statement that Sicknick was injured ‘while physically engaging with protesters’. During the struggle, Sicknick, 42, was hit in the head with a fire extinguisher, two law enforcement officials said. The officials could not discuss the ongoing investigation publicly and spoke to The Associated Press on condition of anonymity.

In spite of the facts, the narrative that officer Brian Sicknick, a Trump supporter, was murdered by Trump supporters, is simply too useful a propaganda tool for the Media, the Tech Oligarchs, and the ruling deep state to allow the truth to creep out. It joins the big lies of:

Hands Up Don’t Shoot from Ferguson Missouri, (it never happened)

The idea George Zimmerman used Florida’s Stand Your Ground to kill an innocent black child, Trayvon Martin, (Martin attacked Zimmerman, who justifiably defended himself)

The hoax that President Trump colluded with Russia during the 2016 election, (after two years and millions of dollars, no evidence was found, but evidence of a conspiracy to remove President Trump, using the hoax, was found).

It joins the ongoing big lie that Kyle Rittenhouse was a white supremacist who hunted down protestors and shot them in Kenosha, Wisconsin, during the riots there. There is ample video evidence he acted in self-defense. There is zero evidence he was a white supremacist.

I was at the rally/boisterous protest on 6 January 2021, covering the events for AmmoLand. I witnessed many interactions between the police and the protestors. The vast majority of them were peaceful. I overheard several protestors tell Capitol Police officers: We have no problem with you. You are just doing your job.

It is clear, in hindsight, relatively small numbers of violent agitators from both the left and Constitutional supporters were among the people who pushed their way into the Capitol on 6 January.

I was not inside the capitol, but I interviewed several people who claimed to have been inside.

The people I interviewed said they worked hard to prevent injury to the police and to prevent the destruction of the Capitol, which they considered to be their House.

As a supporter of President Trump, it seems unlikely Officer Brian Sicknick would want his death to be used to promote the policies of those he opposed.

It appears five people associated with the boisterous protests at the Capitol on 6 January died that day. All five were Trump supporters. Only one, so far, was killed. That was Ashli Babbit, an unarmed white woman, a veteran, who was shot by a Capitol Police officer inside the Capitol.

Why did the protest occur on January 6, 2021? Half the country believed the election was stolen, and there was ample evidence which the system refused to investigate. They believed the ruling class, including the media, routinely lied to them.

The part about lies, at least, seems to have been vindicated.

Time has published a bragging confession of how the ruling class subverted the election process and the Constitution to get rid of Donald Trump.

