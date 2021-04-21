Daniel Defense Joins FPC Constitution Alliance as Benefactor Member

U.S.A. –-(AmmoLand.com)- Firearms Policy Coalition (FPC) announced that Daniel Defense, a premier manufacturer of world-class and constitutionally protected arms, and staunch defender of the natural right to keep and bear arms, has joined FPC’s Constitution Alliance family as a Benefactor Member, making a significant contribution to fund FPC’s principled grassroots activism, education, and FPC Law litigation and research programs to aggressively defend and advance fundamental, individual rights.

“At Daniel Defense we’re very proud to be aligned with the Firearms Policy Coalition in support of gun rights,” said Daniel Defense President and CEO Marty Daniel. “Since its founding in 2014, FPC has played a leading role in defending the Second Amendment across the nation and we look forward to partnering with them in 2021 and beyond.” “By joining FPC’s Constitution Alliance as a Benefactor Member, Daniel Defense is again making a material commitment to support the Constitution and People of the United States,” said Richard Thomson, FPC’s Senior Director of Development. “Their invaluable support proves their commitment to fight for individual rights and will directly translate into real work and real results in the coming weeks, months, and years.” “Daniel Defense was the first industry institution to unhesitatingly pledge their support to protect the rights of the American People,” said J. Pierce Shields, FPC’s National Director of Advancement. “Daniel Defense plays a key role in the rights supply chain, and their generosity and concern for our rights is clearly displayed by their material support of FPC’s litigation, grassroots advocacy, and legislative and regulatory action programs.” “FPC Law is the only in-house research, scholarship, amicus, and litigation team in the nation focused on the right to keep and bear arms and adjacent issues, like freedom of speech, due process, and others,” explained Adam Kraut, FPC’s Senior Director of Legal Operations. “Daniel Defense’s support of our work and your rights means that we will be able to continue to aggressively advocate for liberty and freedom, especially in battleground states and at the increasingly important federal level.” “At FPC, all of our work is based on sound philosophy and principles, designed to achieve our shared vision of maximal human liberty. And with the generous support of our individual FPC Grassroots Army members and growing family of Constitution Alliance benefactors like our friends at Daniel Defense, FPC has become not only a world-class advocacy organization, but an agile, balanced team engaging on important efforts across multiple fronts, from litigation and legal action to research and education to grassroots activism and campaigning,” observed FPC President Brandon Combs. “On behalf of everyone at FPC, I thank Marty Daniel and everyone at Daniel Defense for their incredible support of our work to defend and advance liberty. FPC will continue to Fight Forward for the People, liberty, and freedom.”

Individuals who want to join the FPC Grassroots Army and fight for human rights can become a member for just $25 at JoinFPC.org.

Organizations and industry partners who wish to learn more about becoming an FPC Constitution Alliance member are encouraged to contact J. Pierce Shields, FPC’s National Director of Advancement, at [email protected]

Some recent FPC Law actions include:

For more on these cases and other legal action initiatives, visit FPCLegal.org and follow FPC on Instagram, Twitter, Facebook, YouTube.

About Firearms Policy Coalition

Firearms Policy Coalition (www.firearmspolicy.org) is a 501(c)4 nonprofit organization. FPC’s mission is to protect and defend constitutional rights—especially the right to keep and bear arms—advance individual liberty, and restore freedom through litigation and legal action, legislative and regulatory action, education, outreach, grassroots activism, and other programs. FPC Law is the nation’s largest public interest legal team focused on Second Amendment and adjacent fundamental rights including freedom of speech and due process, conducting litigation, research, scholarly publications, and amicus briefing, among other efforts.

About Daniel Defense:

Daniel Defense (DanielDefense.com) is a family-owned and privately held firearms manufacturer located in Black Creek, Georgia. Founded in 2001 by President/CEO Marty Daniel, the company was born from Marty’s vision to create custom rifle accessories for his personal rifles. Twenty years later, Daniel’s concepts have evolved into one of the most recognizable brands in the firearms world, consisting of the world’s finest AR15-style rifles and accessories for civilian, law enforcement, and military customers. Daniel Defense’s iconic brand remains unmatched in quality, precision and world-class customer service. At Daniel Defense, we celebrate the liberty of our country, the enthusiasm of our customers and employees and the quality and accuracy of our products.