Exposing the Left’s Real Intent Behind Gun Background Checks ~VIDEO

USA – -(AmmoLand.com)- You’ve heard them say it, “we need more background checks to keep people safe.”

It always comes from the political left. Why is it that we never hear it from a true Conservative? Because background checks, like other fantasies of the liberal-minded, speak to a dark corner of the ideological thought process of Biden supporters and those who believe that more government intervention will cure the ills of society. Just like socialism, mask mandates, and vaccine travel cards, the words “background check” are like fingernails on a chalkboard to freedom-minded Americans, Why? Because real Americans don’t want to live in a world where a small group of people decide what’s best for everyone else and we already know that the firearms background check system is a flawed, politically driven process that deters the gun ownership of law-abiding American citizens while doing nothing to stop the bad guys. The Bureau of Justice statistics show over 90% of prisoners surveyed in 2016 avoided the background check system altogether when acquiring firearms. You would think, that alone, would be enough to make even the staunchest of anti-gunners scratch their head and question their support of background checks. That is if their intent was really to stop the bad guys.

In 2017, the Government Accountability Office did a study that recognized 8,606,286 million NICS background checks. Of that 8.6 million background checks there were 112,090 denials. The anti-gun crowd sees this number as a success, touting the notion that 112,090 mass shootings were stopped. This couldn’t be further from the truth. Of the 112,090 denials, there were only 12,710 investigations. This tells us that the vast majority of the denials were false positives or cases that were unworthy of further investigation for one reason or another. In other words, good people being denied their right to gun ownership. Of the 112,090 denials only 12 people, who “should not have been purchasing a firearm,” were prosecuted. So now the anti-gun crowd chimes in and says, “See, we stopped 12 mass-shooters.” Wrong again Snowflake. If the 12 people who were prevented from purchasing a firearm were cold-blooded killers, wouldn’t they have already been in jail? If not, why not? The conclusion that I’m sure you’ve already come to, is that over 112,000 people in 2017 were denied the right to keep and bear while being rendered defenseless during the process for no good reason, but the anti-gun crowd wants to hypothesize who “may” do something bad with a gun and deny them their constitutional rights. Professor John Lott has estimated that up to 99% of NICS denials are false positives based on the number of actual criminals apprehended or convictions obtained.

Carol Bowne from New Jersey was stabbed to death by the very man she feared while she was waiting for her concealed carry, even after she had reported her killer to Police and filed a restraining order against him. After the state of New Jersey made her go unarmed and defenseless for 43 days while deciding if she deserved to defend herself, her abuser took her life.

So why is it that those on the left gravitate toward more of the policies that get good folks killed, while those on the right denounce the idea? It comes down to two distinctively different ways of viewing the role we as individuals play in society. Those on the left tend to be more willing to give up freedom for perceived safety, while those on the right are willing to give up safety for freedom. Those on the right are much more willing to take responsibility for the safety of their families rather than pretend that government will protect them. They also recognize that the reason we have the freedoms we do is because our Founders told the King what he could do with his dictates.

So, to all those in favor of background checks or to those who believe that more background checks will save lives, please pay attention. Putting good people in danger by delaying their firearm purchase with a failed system is something the gun-grabbers should be ashamed of. The 2nd Amendment is not a privilege. It’s a right, recognized by our Founders and written into The Bill of Rights for the sole purpose of stopping the misguided anti-gunners and ill-intentioned Legislators we find living among us today.

