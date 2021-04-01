Disclosure: Some of the links below are affiliate links, meaning at no additional cost to you, Ammoland will earn a commission if you click through and make a purchase.

Bereli.com has a great price on the SOG Targa Folding Tanto ARC-Lock Pocket Knife with a 3.5″ Stainless Blade at just $49.00 with FREE Shipping

SOG Targa Folding Tanto ARC-Lock Pocket Knife Taking advantage of some of SOG’s greatest designs, the Targa is a slim, but solidly built folder with a big punch. It sources VG-10 cutlery grade stainless steel from Japan to utilize some of the best edge retention characteristics in the industry. Specifications: Knife Type: Folding

Locking Mechanism: ARC-Lock

Belt Clip Type: Reversible Low Carry

Blade Finish: Satin

Blade Edge Type: Straight

Blade Steel Type: VG-10

Blade Shape: Tanto

Handle Material: Stainless Steel

Handle Color: Silver

Hardness: RC. 58-60 Dimensions: Overall Length: 7.85″

Blade Length: 3.5″

Blade Thickness: 0.120″

Closed Length: 4.40″

Weight: 3.10 oz. The unique quasi-tanto blade locks open or stays closed with SOG’s Arc-Lock mechanism. Not only is it one of the strongest locks available, it also allows smooth and quick opening and closing with one hand. Housed in a full length stainless steel handle, the Targa is a robust folder in a slim, minimalist framework that make it a great everyday carry.

