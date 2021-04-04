Vortex Optics Summit Carbon II Tripod Kit – Review

Disclosure: Some of the links below are affiliate links, meaning at no additional cost to you, Ammoland will earn a commission if you click through and make a purchase.

U.S.A. –-(AmmoLand.com)- I recently tested and wrote a Product Review on the Vortex Ridgeview Carbon Fiber Tripod. This time I’m writing a Product Review on the Vortex Optics Summit Carbon II Tripod. It is very similar to the aforementioned tripod. The Ridgeview is 73.8” tall and weighs 3-lbs. The Summit only raises up to 53.3” and weighs in at 2.5 lbs. So, if you’re hunting in the mountains and reducing weight is crucial, then you might want to consider the Summit.

So if you’re new to hunting and especially if you’re new to hunting in the mountains then you need to know. You’ll need a tripod because if you’re going to be a serious hunter, you’ll need to learn how to glass. And to glass, you need a tripod.

I teach quite a few GLASSING FOR BIG GAME seminars around the country. In the lower 48, in most instances, something around a 15-30x will suffice but according to the sheep hunters, if you’re sheep hunting up in Alaska, you’ll want a 60x.

But we’ll talk about the proper spotting scope in another article. For now, let’s focus on the proper bipod. If you’re hunting in the flatlands then a lot of bipods will work but if you’re hunting in the mountains, then you’ve narrowed down the field.

Here’s why I say the above. Lightweight equipment is of the essence. If any of your gear weighs too much, you’re just not going to carry it. If it is too heavy, you might even end up heaving it off the side of the mountain and not even carry it home! So that’s why if you a mountain hunter that I’m suggesting that you check out the Vortex Summit Carbon II Tripod since it only weighs 2.5 lbs.

It is a nice, stout lighter-weight tripod. You’ll want a tripod that is stout. When hunting in the mountains you’re going to slip and fall a few times. You’ll likely break up a flimsy lightweight tripod. The Summit should hold up to the rigors of a tough hunt.

The Vortex Summit Carbon II Tripod works great for use with spotting scopes or even your binoculars. If you’re not hunting in terrain that allows for long-range glassing then you might consider glassing with your higher-powered binoculars.

You may ask why to use a tripod when glassing with binoculars. I’d say for two reasons:

It is more comfortable than holding them for long periods of time. If you spot an animal you can back away and let your partner look through your binocs and they will be locked on the animal.

And then don’t forget, the Vortex Summit Carbon II Tripod will also double as a tripod for your photography tasks. I tried it out the other day on my go-to Canon Rebel and it worked fine. Then don’t forget. You can also use it as shooting sticks to help you get stable for a shot.

The MSRP on the VORTEX SUMMIT CARBON II TRIPOD is $549.99 and as is usual, we will close with the specs.

22 lbs. Max Load Perfect for large binoculars, spotting scopes and rifles.

Carbon Fiber Leg Construction Perfect combination of strength and lightweight build.

2-Way Pan Head Provides simple, intuitive controls and full range of motion.

Compact, Lightweight Design Compact lightweight design for ultimate packability.

Arca-Swiss Head Mount Compatibility across a broad range of mounting options.

Four Leg Sections Extend for maximum height.

3-Angle Leg Pivot Locks Position each leg individually for multiple heights and easy, secure set up.

Counterweight Hook Holds extra weight on the bottom of the center column for greater stability in windy conditions.

1/4-Turn Leg Locks Ensure a solid hold, and low-profile design is snag free. (Patent pending)

Rubber Feet Provide solid footing on slick surfaces.

Head Style 2-Way Pan

Weight 2.5 pounds

Max Load 22 pounds

Min Height 6.3 inches

Max Height 53.3 inches

Folded Dimensions (HxW) 18.1 x 3.0 inches

Leg Material Carbon Fiber

Leg Sections 4

Leg Angles 3

Leg Locks 1/4 Turn

Head Mount Arca-Swiss

About Tom Claycomb

Tom Claycomb has been an avid hunter/fisherman throughout his life as well as an outdoor writer with outdoor columns in the magazine Hunt Alaska, Bass Pro Shops, Bowhunter.net and freelances for numerous magazines and newspapers. “To properly skin your animal, you will need a sharp knife. I have an e-article on Amazon Kindle titled Knife Sharpening #ad for $.99 if you’re having trouble.”