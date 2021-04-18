Watts’ Tweet Reveals Racist, Sexist Motivation to ‘Replace’ White Men

U.S.A. – -(Ammoland.com)- “This is the last gasp of white gun extremists losing power and you’ll all soon to be replaced by women and people of color who will ensure you’re spotlighted in history books as the buffoons you are. And also will undo all of the dangerous things you’ve done,” Moms Demand Action’s Shannon Watts tweeted Friday. She was reacting to former Texas State Representative Jonathan Stickland’s reminder that “constitutional carry” is advancing in rebuttal to her contention that Second Amendment advocates are “losing power.”

“This is exactly why these people are dangerous,” the website Mom-at-Arms observed. They use things like gun control to advance other agendas.” As an aside, if you’re not familiar with this website, set some time aside to rectify that. They’re innovative and observant, often exposing gun-grabber screw-ups and/or offering insights that no one else has thought of.

In this case, they focus on the “systemic racism” that defines the way Mom Demand Action’s benefactor, Everytown for Gun Safety (the name itself advances two bald-faced lies), operates.

In an earlier investigation, Mom-at-Arms showed how, despite offering lip service to “racial justice,” Everytown does not appear to practice what it preaches when it comes to its own minority employees. That’s hardly surprising when billionaire citizen disarmament backer Michael Bloomberg is on record calling for (and then trying to hide) special infringements against the right of minorities to keep and bear arms.

As long as we’re talking cognitive dissonance and steaming hypocrisy, does anyone else find it contradictory to call the police out for shooting minorities and then demand the police should be the “Only Ones” allowed to carry guns in public?

Watts’ tweet introduces another chilling motivation, “replacement theory.” And that’s doubly curious because the “political left” smears and tries to discredit citizens who object to the Republic being culturally terraformed for political power.

“A racist conspiracy theory called the ‘great replacement’ has made its way from far-right media to the GOP,” a Business Insider screed by a Media Matters flack warns. “[S]ome of the GOP’s most stalwart voices have drummed up a more explicit accusation that immigrants are here to steal the very essence of America and replace it with something foreign — an idea plucked directly from far right-wing media.”

“[The] ADL CEO has been writing letters and giving interviews on CNN, demanding that FOX News fire Tucker Carlson for having the audacity to use the word ‘replacement’ in criticizing liberal immigration policy in the United States,” the Throne, Altar, Liberty blog notes in a detailed analysis of the way the Anti-Defamation League’s actions, like Everytown’s, are not what its deceptive name implies.

Those positions, of course, are just more gaslighting, meant to spook “conservatives” out of talking about what is really going on for fear of being labeled “racists” and then “canceled.” If Tucker Carlson is “too extreme,” where will the benchmark for acceptability be moved, and at what point will even “moderates” like Susan Collins or Mitt Romney be vilified as “Nazis”?

The fact remains, tens of millions of foreign nationals have been and are being deliberately attracted in with the intention of turning the “pathway to citizenship” into a superhighway. That they vote overwhelmingly Democrat (and anti-gun) is observable, and what the Democrats have shown time and again is a huge part of a plan they don’t want looked at for what it is.

It figures that, rather than address the issue of Texas constitutional carry, Watts resorts to ridicule. The gun-grabbers rely on that cheap redirection all the time when they have no counter to the truth, which is pretty much always. It’s a tactic they learned from collectivist organizer (and the subject of Hillary Clinton’s senior thesis) Saul Alinsky, who wrote as “Rule 5” in his subversive manifesto, Rules for Radicals:

“Ridicule is man’s most potent weapon. It’s hard to counterattack ridicule, and it infuriates the opposition, which then reacts to your advantage.”

For well-to-do, white Watts to posture as a champion for women (who she demands to be defenseless) and people of color, is just more of the fraud that defines everything about her, starting with the “simple stay-at-home mom” lie. That’s curious for someone who refuses to acknowledge questions about the role she played as a high-level communications executive for a multinational conglomerate, and then for its PR firm, in directing public attention away from the suffering of a black man who won a substantial settlement after a jury found their product gave him terminal cancer.

