Governor Abbott Signs Constitutional Carry Bill, Becomes 21st State

U.S.A. –-(AmmoLand.com)- On 16 June, 2021, Governor Greg Abbott signed HB 1927, the Texas Constitutional Carry bill. Governor Abbott will have a separate signing ceremony on 17 June at 11 p.m. From the texan.news:

The governor’s office released a media advisory stating that Abbott would sign HB 1927 and several other pro-Second Amendment bills during a ceremony at the Alamo on Thursday.

Constitutional Carry is a reasonable approximation of the state of the law when the Second Amendment was ratified in 1791. At that time, no permit was needed by any state or the federal government, to carry weapons, openly or concealed, in the United States. Activists and Second Amendment advocates have been working to pass Constitutional Carry in Texas for several legislative sessions.

A source close to the matter informed me the Texas Rifle Association, Gun Owners of America, and the National Rifle Association all worked together to pass Constitutional Carry in 2021. Grassroots support had resulted in some Republican opposition being primaried. Changes in Republican leadership positions resulted in a Speaker of the House, Dade Phelan, who was an enthusiastic supporter of the Bill.

The Republican base, under the leadership of Allen West, put considerable pressure on Lt. Governor Dan Patrick and Governor Greg Abbott, who became strong supporters. With the support of these three political power hitters, the bill was able to overcome strong Democrat opposition in the Senate, passing on a party-line vote of 18 Republicans to 13 Democrats.

The Texas law removes the requirement for people 21 years old and above to have a permit to carry loaded modern handguns in most public places. Other than during Reconstruction, Texas had never required a permit for the carry of long guns; Texas lost the right to bear handguns in the Constitution of 1876.

The restoration of Constitutional Carry will not go into effect until 1 September 2021.

Texas is the 20th state to restore Constitutional Carry. Each of those states has retained there shall issue permit system. Vermont has always had Constitutional Carry.

There are now 21 states which have Constitutional Carry. The 21 states are:

Alaska

Arizona

Arkansas

Idaho

Iowa

Kansas

Kentucky

Maine

Mississippi

Missouri

Montana

New Hampshire

North Dakota

Oklahoma

South Dakota

Tennessee

Texas

Utah

Vermont

West Virginia

Wyoming

Now that Texas is a member of the Concealed Carry club, when the law becomes effective on 1 September, 56% of the land area of the United States will be under the jurisdiction of Constitutional Carry states.

The Louisiana legislature has voted for their version of Constitutional Carry with veto-proof margins. Governor Edwards has said he will veto the bill, making a veto session likely.

If Louisiana passes Constitutional Carry, 58% of the land area of the United States will be under Constitutional Carry.

In addition to the 21 Constitutional Carry states, there are 21 Shall issue states. In those states, if you meet the statutory requirements to obtain a carry permit, a permit must be issued by law.

The remaining eight states are “may issue”. In “may issue” jurisdictions, the issuing authority, often a police chief or sheriff, sometimes a Board, exercises discretion, and issues only to people they approve of.

In these states, permits tend to be issued to retired policemen, judges, politicians, and celebrities. It has been said large political donations do not hurt the chances of an application being accepted.

The right to keep and bear arms is every American’s birthright. The Constitutional Carry movement is about restoring the right to the entire country.

About Dean Weingarten:

Dean Weingarten has been a peace officer, a military officer, was on the University of Wisconsin Pistol Team for four years, and was first certified to teach firearms safety in 1973. He taught the Arizona concealed carry course for fifteen years until the goal of Constitutional Carry was attained. He has degrees in meteorology and mining engineering, and retired from the Department of Defense after a 30 year career in Army Research, Development, Testing, and Evaluation.