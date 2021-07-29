Conflicting ATF Letters to State FFLs Shows Continued Two-Faced Hypocrisy

U.S.A. –-(Ammoland.com)-The Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms, and Explosives (ATF) is sending letters to Federal Firearms Licensees (FFL) in states that have passed bills protecting the Second Amendment demanding that the FFLs do NOT follow state laws. The ATF, at the same time, sent letters to FFLs telling them to FOLLOW state laws in states that have passed laws that have weakened the Second Amendment.
This week Texas FFLs received a letter from ATF Assistant Director of Enforcement Programs and Services Alphonso Hughes regarding House Bill 957 (HB957). The Texas legislator passed HB957 during the last session. The bill exempts suppressors manufactured in Texas and that remain in Texas from the National Firearms Act (NFA).
The ATF claims that federal law supersedes HB957 therefor, FFLs should ignore HB957!?
Texas HB 957 is similar to the Kansas Act, which also exempted suppressors made in Kansas and remained in Kansas. In 2014, Jeremy Kettler purchased a suppressor from a military surplus store. Since the manufacture made the suppressor in Kansas and Mr. Kettler didn’t leave the State, he thought he was within the law. The ATF took the opportunity to arrest and prosecute Kettler for violating the NFA.
Gun Owners of America took up the case but ultimately lost in Circuit Court. The Supreme Court turned down the opportunity to hear the appeal. Many in the gun-rights world hoped that the Supreme Court would take the case and that it would have been a death blow to the NFA. The Supreme Court doesn’t have a strong history of taking gun cases.
The ATF also sent letters to FFLs located in Missouri, ordering them not to obey House Bill Number 85. HB 85 is known as the Second Amendment Preservation Act (SAPA). The ATF seems to have a problem with certain parts of the new law.
Some of these conflicts that the ATF list that is considered infringements by Missouri are:
(1) “[a]ny tax, levy, fee, or stamps imposed on firearms, firearm accessories, or ammunition not common to all other goods and services and that might reasonably be expected to create a chilling effect on the purchase or ownership of those items by law-abiding citizens,”
(2) “[a]ny registration or tracking of firearms, firearms accessories, and ammunition,”
(3) “[a]ny registration or tracking of ownership of firearms, firearms accessories, and ammunition,”
(4) “[a]ny act forbidding the possession, ownership, use, or transfer of a firearm, firearm accessory, or ammunition by law-abiding citizens” (with “law-abiding citizens” defined as those who may possess firearms under Missouri law), and
(5) “[a]ny act ordering the confiscation of firearms, firearm accessories, or ammunition from law-abiding citizens.”
State Rights vs Federal Overreach vs Marijuana
These letters seem to be setting up a state law vs. federal law showdown. The ATF demands that FFLs obey federal law even if it puts them in jeopardy of violating state law. This ultimatum could become a state’s rights issue if both sides refuse to back down.
The question that remains is if the DEA sent out similar letters to states that have legalized marijuana. Those states have laws that do contradict federal law dealing with drugs. Could it be the federal government just targeting guns and doesn’t care about other conflicts between state and federal law? The Biden administration is openly hostile towards guns and gun owners.
The ATF also sent a letter to FFLs in Colorado regarding HB298, Colorado’s Expand Firearm Transfer Background Check Requirements. That bill requires FFLs to wait for a “proceed” from the Colorado Bureau of Investigations (CBI) before transferring a firearm. Under federal law, a dealer may transfer a gun after three days if a person is stuck in a delayed status. Under the new Colorado law, there is no end to the time limit to hold up a transfer.
The ATF requires FFLs to comply with this state law and ignore the federal statute. This request seems to run contradictory to the other orders that the Bureau has issued. Gun rights advocates say this double standard shows the ATF’s when it comes to guns.
Whenever a law is pro-gun, the ATF tells FFLs to ignore it. When a law is anti-gun, the federal agency demands that the dealers comply.
The ATF did not return AmmoLand’s request for comment.
Less than 5 weeks before the Texas suppressor law goes into effect. John Crump stopped short on the Kettler story – unfortunately, because it is important. Where were all the “pro 2nd Amendment” Republican politicians? They didn’t do squat. They passed a law, led people to believe everything was fine, and left Kettler to face the full brunt of the United States Government all on his own. Hopefully, there will be massive purchases of suppressors made in Texas, sold in Texas, and kept in Texas. What will happen? The BATFE can’t let this just happen or six or more other… Read more »
Wouldn’t it be refreshing if Lauren Boebert (because Cronyn certainly won’t be there) and Ted Cruz were at that live press conference during which Paxton bought the first made-in-Texas suppressor with no federal paperwork?
Afterwards, Trump could give a press confrence and say that he changed his mind and now he likes suppressors and he thinks the Texas law is “huge” and that it’s “a beautiful thing” and that if he becomes president he will pardon anyone prosecuted under the federal laws.
We have such low expectations of the politicians who are “fighting for our 2nd Amendment rights.” No wonder they don’t do anything of substance.
True, but I’ll take Paxton over Abbot any day.
Will/TEX/APG whipped through, so I reversed one of the downvotes.
I think you are barking up the wrong tree on APG, but I’m staying out of it.
Paxton can prove me wrong by announcing he is buying the first such suppressor. I will race to the keyboard to give him accolades.
APG is in love with Cuck Abbot, just like Will & Grace, I mean TEX & Will, not to be confused with Will Rogers.
Paxton doesn’t need to do exactly what you tell him to in order to prove you wrong.
The f squad want to have their cake and eat it, too. It isn’t a question of supremacy, though, but Constitutionality. Any law repugnant to the Constitution is without merit, null, void, and to be disregarded, as it has no authority whatsoever. So says the Supreme Court, and so say I.