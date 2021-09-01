FN 502 Tactical Pistol: FN’s Premiere Optics-Ready .22 LR Handgun ~ VIDEO

McLean, VA – -(AmmoLand.com)- FN America, LLC, the leader in optics-ready pistols, proudly introduces the company’s first-ever .22 LR pistol, the FN 502 Tactical. It is the latest innovation in the optics-ready pistol space – the industry’s first slide-mounted red dot on a rimfire handgun. The FN 502 Tactical features an optics-mounting system inspired by the company’s patented FN Low-Profile Optics Mounting System and offers unmatched sighting options with co-witness sights.

“We set out to accomplish two primary goals with the FN 502 Tactical – to create a .22 LR pistol with the advanced features and superior accuracy of our current pistol line-up, and deliver a pistol designed for maximum fun on the range. We feel like we’ve met both of these objectives handily,” said Mark Cherpes, President and CEO for FN America, LLC. “When a customer shoots an FN 502 Tactical for the first time, we’ve seen nothing but pure excitement. FN’s new rimfire handgun has obvious, universal appeal, whether you’re a new shooter looking to master the basics or an advanced user expecting peak performance from FN. The new FN 502 Tactical performs on every level.”

FN 502 Tactical Pistol

The smooth, single-action hammer-fired pistol with its best-in-class trigger combined with its high-capacity 15-round magazine, superior ergonomics, perfect balance and ambidextrous controls, all a nod to the FN 509 family of pistols, make the FN 502 Tactical perfect for high round count training sessions.

“FN constantly studies the market to fill unmet customer needs and saw a large gap to fill with our new semi-auto rimfire handgun,” said Chris Cole, Vice President, Sales & Marketing at FN America, LLC. “Most rimfire handguns in this category are smaller, lack capacity and accuracy enablers. With the FN 502 Tactical, we applied the standout features of the FN 509 Tactical to this new rimfire to deliver a shooting experience unlike any other .22 LR handgun. With an exceptional trigger, 15-round magazine and the ability to quickly mount most micro red dots or suppressors, the FN 502 Tactical is the most capable rimfire pistol right out of the box.”

ImageSporting FN’s signature Tactical feature set, the pistol’s 4.6-inch barrel with recessed target-crown is threaded 1/2×28-inch pitch to accept most .22 suppressors. The FN 502 Tactical performs like a robust-style target pistol, delivering fast, accurate rounds on target with more versatility than any other rimfire on the market.

Designed for maximum fun, FN’s hammer-fired .22 LR delivers more accuracy and versatility than any other rimfire handgun. Mounting a favorite red dot optic and cycling a wide range of .22 LR ammo makes a low-cost range day a high-end experience.

The FN 502 Tactical, shipping to FN authorized retailers now, comes standard in a hard case with (1) 15-round high-capacity magazine and (1) 10-round flush-fit magazine along with the necessary plates to mount compatible miniature red dot optics. Due to its similarity in ergonomics to the FN 509, the FN 502 Tactical will fit in most FN 509 Tactical holsters.

To learn more about the FN 502 Tactical, FN’s first .22 LR pistol, visit fnamerica.com/502tactical.

Carry the Future® | FN America, LLC, the U.S. subsidiary of Belgium-based FN Herstal, S.A. provides U.S. military, law enforcement and commercial customers with a complete range of state-of-the-art, groundbreaking solutions developed around small caliber firearms and associated ammunition under the FN brand name. FN Herstal is the Defense & Security entity of Herstal Group that also includes a Hunting & Sports Shooting entity (Browning and Winchester Firearms’ brand names) and operates globally. FN product lines include portable firearms, less lethal systems, integrated weapon systems for air, land and sea applications, remote weapon stations, small caliber ammunition, as well as modern and cutting-edge solutions to provide enhanced combat, logistics, maintenance and communication capabilities. In addition to FN America – headquartered in McLean, VA, with manufacturing operations in Columbia, SC –, FN Herstal is the parent company of FNH UK in the UK and Noptel (optoelectronics) in Finland.

