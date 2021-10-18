‘Ghost Gun’ Comments Show Sheriff Can’t Imagine Freedom

U.S.A. – -(Ammoland.com)- “Cook County Sheriff Thomas Dart announced proposed legislation on Thursday that would ban the sale and possession of ghost guns,” Fox 2 reported Friday. “Sheriff Dart said only a criminal would need a ghost gun, so banning them is common-sense legislation.”

“Why anybody would ever think there is a useful purpose behind having guns that are untraceable, I can’t imagine unless you have some criminal intent,” Dart asserted. “There is no other type of reason to have this gun with no markings on it unless you’re going to be committing an offense.”

No doubt and proudly guilty as charged here. Untraceable, homemade guns will be harder to confiscate than guns that have been transferred through Federal Firearms Licensees using the National Instant Criminal Background Check System (NICS), meaning if the Democrats succeed in expanding due process denying “red flag laws,” or changing the rules and declaring semi-automatics machineguns, they’ll be well on their way to their “monopoly of violence” end game.

That’s why Democrats are anxious to repeal the key provision of the so-called Firearm Owners Protection Act:

“No such rule or regulation prescribed after the date of the enactment of the Firearms Owners’ Protection Act may require that records required to be maintained under this chapter or any portion of the contents of such records, be recorded at or transferred to a facility owned, managed, or controlled by the United States or any State or any political subdivision thereof, nor that any system of registration of firearms, firearms owners, or firearms transactions or dispositions be established.”

Who could be against a database but a “criminal,” right, Sheriff Dart?

Add to that a repeal of the Tiahrt Amendment limiting the release of specific tracing data to law enforcement investigations and prosecutions, and let the fishing expeditions begin. How likely are these to happen?

We’ve seen the arbitrary rule changes already, with “bump stocks.” Add to that the efforts on stabilizing braces and frames or receivers. ATF will do what it’s told.

As for legislative changes, Democrats are already laying the groundwork to “nuke the filibuster” and “pad the Supreme Court.” All they need are the votes and assurances that it won’t backfire at the polls. They’re working on that through “immigration” and a “pathway to citizenship,” something our “gun rights leaders” don’t want to admit lest they be accused of being “haters.”

The grabbers are way ahead of our image-conscious lobbyists on that. The Chicago Tribune played that card in its “report” on Sheriff Dart’s disarmament demands:

“The group Everytown for Gun Safety has said ghost guns are attractive to white supremacists and other extremists who’ve used online forums to talk about how to make them.”

So if you’re against this latest infringement, you’re a racist. And we know what “woke” cancel culture does to those. Meanwhile, we see headlines like:

Who but a moron would believe prohibition edicts that are only obeyed by the peaceable will have any impact on those numbers whatsoever? But government grifters can never admit that because then their whole swindle would be exposed. They’d have to acknowledge that not only do they not have a clue as to what to do about the violence (that doesn’t involve relinquishing political power), but their whole collectivist racket makes such outcomes inevitable.

So don’t think Dart will stop at “ghost guns.” Because he hasn’t:

“Cook County Assault Weapons Ban To Be Enforced In Northbrook — Sheriff’s police are set to issue the 1st citation under the county’s longstanding assault weapons ban … The Cook County process would allow for steep fines and the seizure of weapons…”

As with all grabbers, he’ll take what he can get now and come back later demanding more. GunSaveLife profiled him some years back and documented all the roadblocks and objections he tried to block concealed carry with. And why not? He’s got his gun.

With his insulting smear of Americans who believe unbendingly in “shall not be infringed,” this Dart character has shown himself to be both a doctrinaire “Only One” and a serial oath-breaker, a political creature selling out the freedom of his countrymen to advance his standing with his masters. But in a way, he’s right.

The Patriots at Lexington and Concord who refused government arms confiscation orders were all criminals in the eyes of the law. Coincidentally, their firearms all qualified as “ghost guns.”

To throw Sheriff Dart’s premise right back at him, there is no reason for the government to infringe on the right of the people to keep and bear arms unless it is going to be committing tyrannical offenses.

About David Codrea:

David Codrea is the winner of multiple journalist awards for investigating/defending the RKBA and a long-time gun owner rights advocate who defiantly challenges the folly of citizen disarmament. He blogs at “The War on Guns: Notes from the Resistance,” is a regularly featured contributor to Firearms News, and posts on Twitter: @dcodrea and Facebook.