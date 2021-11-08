H.R.2377; The American-Communist’s Gun Confiscation Bill ~ VIDEO

Dan Wos, Author of – Good Gun Bad Guy

Host of The Loaded Mic

Dan Wos explains the dangers of proposed hr2377, aka/ Federal Extreme Risk Protection Order Act of 2021.

USA – -(AmmoLand.com)-

H.R.2377 otherwise known as the “Federal Extreme Risk Protection Order Act of 2021” has been written by the Biden Administration and the Attorney General and introduced into Congress on April 8th, 2021 by Democrat Representative Lucy McBath with 114 co-sponsors (all Democrats).

Should this bill be signed into law, it would give practically anyone the ability to petition the court and have guns taken away from others.

The ability to petition the court is granted to any family or household members, roommates of the respondent, (including former household members), and law-enforcement officers. All the petitioner has to do is submit an affidavit accusing the respondent of posing a risk of imminent personal injury to himself or herself or another individual by purchasing, possessing, or receiving a firearm or ammunition.

Just a simple accusation is all that’s necessary to enact an ex parte gun confiscation. Ex parte allows one party to make an accusation and law enforcement to execute a gun confiscation without granting the accused the right to respond.

We can imagine how destructive this would be should it be used as a tool for revenge by ex-spouses, former roommates, and angry former boyfriends/girlfriends. There is also the concern that this law would be used as a tool to disarm and render helpless an abused person in a relationship.

If H.R.2377 becomes law, all gun owners will be subjected to the risk of their guns being confiscated from their homes without due process.

Leaving them with the burden and expenses involved with proving their innocence and rebuilding their reputation and good name. H.R.2377 overrides states’ authority leaving all 50 states vulnerable to an overreaching federal gun grab. If tied in with universal background checks, this law would be the tool by which government can take guns from whomever they wish. Universal background checks would provide the list of guns, gun owners, and their locations needed prior to the execution of this National Red Flag Law. So it’s no surprise Democrats are working these two gun control tools in tandem.

The bill is being pushed under the guise of suicide prevention. But in reality, taking away someone’s firearms does not reduce suicides. We learned this after the Australian gun ban, when we actually saw suicides slightly increase. If people want to commit suicide they will find a way. Guns are in no way directly correlated with causing suicide. This is a fantasy created by the gun-grabbers and Democrat Socialists to coerce as many people as possible to get on board with gun control.

This law would in fact create a larger mental health situation by making people less likely to disclose their mental struggles or thoughts of suicide out of the risk of losing their gun rights. This law would actually create an incentive for people to avoid seeking mental health assistance. Former law enforcement would be less likely to seek mental health assistance out of fear of losing their gun rights and possibly making them unemployable for security officers and similar positions. Not only would this law create a larger underground mental health situation, but it would also provide no help to the person being accused. The law is focused specifically on the confiscation of guns with no Addendums or suggestions on how to help the respondent with any mental health issues, should they exist. This law would just aggravate the respondent. We understand that Democrats don’t really want to help those with mental health issues, but they are happy to use mental health issues as an excuse to confiscate guns from law-abiding citizens. It would appear that the lawmakers involved are not really concerned with suicide numbers going down, as this bill clearly shows how it would exacerbate an already potential problem.

Democrats want high gun-related death numbers to justify more gun control laws. H.R.2377 is a perfect tool. H.R.2377 is also a way for Democrats to punish gun owners under the strong arm of the law for crimes that never occur.

The 2nd Amendment is not a privilege.

It’s your right.

Dan Wos

Good Gun Bad Guy

Loaded Mic

About Dan Wos, Author – Good Gun Bad Guy

Dan Wos is available for Press Commentary. For more information contact PR HERE

Dan Wos is a nationally recognized 2nd Amendment advocate and Author of the “GOOD GUN BAD GUY” series. He speaks at events, is a contributing writer for many publications, and can be found on radio stations across the country. Dan has been a guest on the Sean Hannity Show, NRATV, and several others. Speaking on behalf of gun-rights, Dan exposes the strategies of the anti-gun crowd and explains their mission to disarm law-abiding American gun-owners.