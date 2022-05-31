Self-Defense Not a ‘Choice’ Statists Allow People to Make for Themselves

U.S.A. – -(Ammoland.com)- “There is no such thing as being ‘pro-life’ while supporting laws that let children be shot in their schools, elders in grocery stores, worshippers in their houses of faith, survivors by abusers, or anyone in a crowded place,” socialist “representative” Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez tweeted. “It is an idolatry of violence. And it must end.”

In fact, the ones supporting such laws and guaranteeing more violence are the ones who impose edicts infringing on the right of the people to keep and bear arms. So naturally, Ocasio-Cortez is a darling of cognitively dissonant Opposite Day “progressives,” and “thanks” to a perfect storm of societal changes and media messaging, such influence is metastasizing.

A case in point is ABC’s The View, which “ranks No. 1 in households and total viewers among the daytime network talk shows and news programs.” We’re talking “mainstream” here, averaging millions of total viewers with voting-age women providing key demographics.

What The View is mainstreaming, via co-host Whoopi Goldberg, is nothing less than a radical subversion of the Constitution.

Riffing off a new Texas abortion law, Goldberg has this to say about how the law should deal with gun owners:

“Let’s apply his abortion laws to guns by deputizing citizens to sue anyone involved in gun violence. So, you sold an AR-15 at the gun show? See you in court. Does your neighbor have too big an arsenal? Call the cops. Actually, let’s invoke some Supreme Court logic, too. Alito says abortion’s not in the Constitution? Well, neither are AR-15s, so I guess the Constitution doesn’t cover them either. Life is so sacred then stop using guns to abort young lives.”

“And stop voting for Republicans!” co-host Joy Reid interjected to laughter and audience applause in what ought to be considered a violation of both Federal Communications Commission and Federal Election Commission laws, prompting Goldberg to respond:

“No, don’t stop voting for Republicans. Get better Republicans in there, get people who are gonna look and say ‘OK, we don’t have to have AR-15s, why I want to keep my shotgun ‘cause I still hunt.’ OK, you can have your guns, but you can’t have your AR-15. If you’re gonna get all in my business and tell me what my family can and cannot do, neither can you. They’re gonna come for those AR-15s and you better get ready to give them up!”

How “authorities” who balked at confronting one person with an AR-15 will suppress their self-preservation instincts to go after the estimated 10 million currently privately owned throughout the Republic is left unsaid. Also unstated is how the sanctity of life is such a hot-button motivator for Goldberg, whose obsession with abortion is personal:

“Whoopi Goldberg … became pregnant for the first time at age 14 and, by her own account, self-aborted with a coat hanger. The following year, she got pregnant again. ‘I hadn’t been using birth control at that time,’ she wrote. ‘It was the late ’60s; everybody was having sex. You had sex in Central Park; it was that free.’ Planned Parenthood performed her second abortion and supplied her with birth-control pills. She claims that birth-control pills are not ‘strong’ enough for her. ‘Three times I got pregnant with birth control.’ It apparently never occurred to her to try self-control. At age 18, married, Whoopi had a daughter. But she was soon single again and somehow finding herself pregnant again. It’s difficult to count, based on Whoopi’s narrative, but the grand total of abortions she admits to having is six or seven by the age of 25.”

That’s a lot of “her choices” she has forced innocents to pay the price for, and it’s fair to wonder what effect they had on her qualifications to become a leading paid spokesperson for incontinence products. So it’s more than curious that she’s adamant about the government taking choices away from her countrymen, including, apparently, women who have been subjected to what she calls “rape-rape” (presumably, they can always get an abortion?).

The hostility to women being armed is evident in subjective claims made by “common-sense gun safety” groups like Giffords, which promote the out-of-context fear that women living in households with guns are in more danger because of it. They get those numbers by making no attempt to separate the general population of normal Americans from households, where women have made serial poor “choices” in men. You’ll note they never talk numbers for women living in households where one or more family member is active in the NRA or a similar “gun rights” group because they don’t want it widely known that the most heavily armed citizen population on the planet is also the most “law-abiding” and domestically peaceable.

So instead, being Opposite Day “progressives,” they contradict everything they say they believe about equal rights for women and offer paternalistic crap that would get any man saying it canceled for being a damn Neanderthal. Case in point, the January 1994 issue of Women & Guns magazine quoted (still in office) District of Columbia U.S. House of Representatives Delegate Eleanor Holmes Norton, one of 25 women in Congress who sent a letter to the National Rifle Association protesting its then-new “Refuse to be a Victim” program:

“Women are virgins when it comes to guns. It should stay that way.”

Several years back, such mentalities were placing great hopes on the Rapex, “a product worn internally by women. The hollow inside is lined with rows of razor-sharp hooks, which are designed to latch on to a rapist’s penis during penetration. They can only be removed by a doctor.”

Its main drawback – you had to actually be raped for it to “work.” And you had to let some maniac pervert with who-knows-what diseases bleed inside you. And be at his mercy, assuming he couldn’t just cut his way out of you. Plus, it’s not like it protects against two other options it doesn’t take much thinking to identify.

A few years later, a team of engineering students from India came up with electric shock-dispensing anti-rape underwear:

“The underwear, called Society Harnessing Equipment (SHE), deploys a 3,800kV charge to anyone touching the outside of the underwear while protecting the wearer with a polymer lining. It can shock an attacker up to 82 times [and] the bra of this underwear set is equipped with GPS tracking device that can notify cops and family members in real-time in the event of an attack.”

As ridiculously dangerous to and victimizing of women as both of these “solutions” are, they still beat advice given until a few years ago by the Illinois State Police:

It may sound disgusting, but putting your fingers into you [sic] throat and making yourself vomit usually gets results. (This method is not often used except as a last resort.) Use your imagination and you can think of others.

And most “importantly”:

If you must fight Use of a firearm to protect yourself or property is not recommended.

The undeniable takeaway from all this is that people discouraging self-defense with a firearm would rather see a woman dead than armed. Or a man. One thing you can say about “progressives” – when it comes to denying rights to those they would control, they’re all about equal opportunity. As for your body your choice? Not when it comes to defending it. (Or, apparently, for Covid mandates).

The other takeaway: Look for most American women (they are majority Democrats, you know) to be swayed by “gun safety” and “choice” arguments, and for the audience for The View to do nothing but increase.

About David Codrea:

David Codrea is the winner of multiple journalist awards for investigating/defending the RKBA and a long-time gun owner rights advocate who defiantly challenges the folly of citizen disarmament. He blogs at “The War on Guns: Notes from the Resistance,” is a regularly featured contributor to Firearms News, and posts on Twitter: @dcodrea and Facebook.