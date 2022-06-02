McConnell Instruction to Cornyn Hints Where GOP May ‘Compromise’ on Guns

U.S.A. – -(Ammoland.com)- “Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell told CNN on Thursday he met earlier in the day with Texas Sen. John Cornyn and encouraged the senior Republican senator to begin discussions with Democrats, including Sens. Chris Murphy of Connecticut and Kyrsten Sinema of Arizona, to see if they can find a middle ground on legislation to respond to the tragic Texas elementary school shooting,” CNN reports. “McConnell would not say specifically what the contours of that legislation should be, instead signaling he wants Cornyn to be the one to negotiate.”
Passing the ball to Cornyn may BE the signal, as this column speculated, noting his past support for “mental health” prior restraints—for which he obtained cover from the National Rifle Association in 2015.
Backers of the bill claimed “due process” protections will be increased for veterans and others under Cornyn’s bill. Per his spokesman, “This bill codifies into law that individuals must get their day in court they’re entitled to, and no agency or state can make their own determination without that.”
The devil being in the details, “due process” can mean different things, with not all “hearings” providing the same legal safeguards as a jury trial. And that raises questions of concern that haven’t been spelled out.
Specifically, will decisions be influenced by those who may have biases of their own, as can currently be the case, with ATF’s “clarifying the term ‘adjudicated as a mental defective’ to mean a determination by a court, board, commission or other lawful authority,” and with some states applying even broader “standards”?
If this is the direction Cornyn will be looking, what protections will exist to offset politically connected anti-gun judges, politically-appointed boards, and “expert” adherents of the American Psychiatric Association’s “Position Statement on Firearm Access, Acts of Violence and the Relationship to Mental Illness and Mental Health Services”? It’s fair to ask because APA includes in its advocacy platform registration-enabling, background checks, “smart” guns, storage requirements, “gun-free” zones, doctor-patient boundary violations, and tax-funded anti-gun “studies,” all outside the scope of the training and credentialing of those making these proposals.
Also of interest – how will rights be restored when there is no longer a compelling mental health prescription to deny them? What universal appeal mechanism – affordable to all, not just to elites for whom money is no object – will exist to declare a person is once more “eligible” to keep and bear arms? What guarantees are there that the same biases that colored the disability ruling in the first place won’t reassert themselves in the “parole” process? And have we identified psychiatric evaluators, risk management administrators, and insurers who will be willing to subject themselves to malpractice liabilities should a person deemed “fit” be misdiagnosed? Or will the pressure be to “err on the side of caution”?
And not to put too fine a point on things, but does anyone think for one second this will really keep those who are inclined toward evil away from firearms?
In the rush to “do something” and avert political fallout, Republicans need to be reminded that betraying their base to make concessions to those who demand it all is no way to build a “red wave.” Throw a scrap of flesh to a pack of circling jackals and nature teaches us they will not then go away and leave you alone. You’d think even the Republican leadership would understand that.
About David Codrea:
David Codrea is the winner of multiple journalist awards for investigating/defending the RKBA and a long-time gun owner rights advocate who defiantly challenges the folly of citizen disarmament. He blogs at “The War on Guns: Notes from the Resistance,” is a regularly featured contributor to Firearms News, and posts on Twitter: @dcodrea and Facebook.
Red flag laws are unequivocally unconstitutional. Your property is stolen via a forced invasion of your home, all without your ever having committed a single crime. Fu– that, and anyone who votes for them!
The only compromise that matters is that of the citizen. If the citizen surrenders to tyranny then tyranny wins. It the citizen resists tyranny then the citizen wins. Resist and remain free. Surrender and be enslaved.
Not quite. Also that of the federal, state & local enforcers aka LEOs who crap on their oath, their country, and their moral duty, and those who make excuses for them.
Downvoters put paycheck over oath and country.
There is no reason to compromise on anything. Compromise means to surrender. What is being surrendered is our Rights. As an American I hired these people to protect my Rights, not to squander them away.
The only compromise required is to get rid of each and every RINO,if they want to join the Commiecrat party do so but don’t call yourself a conserative
Republicans now showing there allegiance to the democrats not the truth to the american people.Rhinos need to become extinct and go the way of the dinosaurs. The truth how do you fix the mentally ill and the criminally insane those the want to commit evil. First stop blaming law abiding citizens then remove all the firearms laws on the books. They have nothing to do with the safety of our citizens. The laws that are in effect have not saved one life and more will do nothing. When judges district attorney’s Mayors Governors call for those in prison to be… Read more »