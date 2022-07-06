Blacks Discriminated against on Guns, But Not by Rights Advocates

U.S.A. – -(Ammoland.com)- “Here’s the thing, once black people get guns in this country, the gun laws will change,” professional purveyor of hysterics Joy Behar of The View proclaimed in a diatribe demanding more citizen disarmament. “Trust me.”

Doing that would be stupid for any gun owner to do. We’re talking about the nominal co-leader of a gaggle of harridans who wants to see not just the Second Amendment, but the First Amendment “tweaked.” That way, both guns and ideas she doesn’t like can be banned. When the government controls all the guns that’s a doable objective.

To address her ignorance directly, note widely available information you’d think someone with a show dealing with national issues on ABC would know about. Per the National Shooting Sports Foundation from two years ago:

“The highest overall firearm sales increase comes from Black men and women who show a 58.2 percent increase in purchases during the first six months of 2020 versus the same period last year.”

The biggest concern I’ve seen raised in “pro-gun” circles is people wondering if they’re going to undercut their rights by continuing to vote for gun-grabbing Democrats.

The slander that “conservative” gun owners are racist and want to deny rights to minorities is an old, tired talking point that’s been proven false many times over the years. Rights advocates support their full exercise by all peaceable people. It’s when the marginalized can be singled out for special exclusions that tyranny gains a foothold, like what “commonsense gun safety law” fanatic Michael Bloomberg wanted to do when he advocated special age limitations for minorities (and then tried to suppress the evidence).

That’s why you don’t hear major network media telling its audiences about “The Racist Roots of Gun Control,” or the Deacons for Defense. It’s why they’re silent when Hunter Biden enjoys “privileges and immunities” denied to Black men who also possess illegally obtained guns. And it’s why you won’t hear Joy Behar tell the lazy, brainless geese at home and in her studio audience about Curtis Wells.

Who?

He’s a former Old Guard member who was arrested after an illegal search, had his legally-owned firearms confiscated, and spent seven months behind bars over charges that were thrown out by the judge.

“My life was completely destroyed and turned upside down. I’m $15,000 behind on my rent; all my accounts are charged off; credit’s destroyed; reputation’s destroyed,” Wells recounted.

“I was held for just shy of 7 months during the early days of COVID. Finally, a judge granted a motion to suppress the evidence against me, and over a year later, all charges, including subsequent false charges, were dropped.” He elaborated on a gofundme page set up to help him recover financially from his ordeal. “While I ultimately won in the criminal court, albeit a slow and costly process, justice and accountability are necessary to right this wrong. Almost 7 months of my life were stolen from me by the ACPD’s bogus charges – and I want to claw whatever I can of that back. I am bringing a civil rights case in the Eastern District of Virginia against the officers who ruined my life, and I need all the help I can get to pay for the litigation expenses.”

At this point, the fundraising effort is well short of the $45,000 goal and is entirely made up of small contributions from the types of activists Behar asks us to trust her on when she says they’d be doing an about-face on guns for blacks. They’re mostly people of modest means (as opposed to subversive multimillionaire loudmouths) and they’re doing the right thing because truth and justice for all are what such patriotic Americans being smeared by leftist hacks as “haters” and “extremists”are about.

Consider helping, or if you can’t, at least sharing this information with those who can. You can also track the case and see previous developments on Court Listener.

And if you have a significant other in your life who regularly watches The View, why do you do that to yourself?

