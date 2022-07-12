Hinckley Epitomizes Criminal Lunacy of Citizen Disarmament Advocates

U.S.A. – -(Ammoland.com)- “ABC lets Reagan shooter John Hinckley advocate gun control,” Fox News reports. “John Hinckley Jr. claimed there are ‘too many’ guns in America during an interview with ABC’s Juju Chang.”

“Well, I certainly don’t think the mentally ill should have access to guns. I mean that’s kind of obvious,” Hinckley elaborated. “Background checks are good and waiting periods are good.”

“I think there’s too many guns in America,” he continued. “Because it’s the way I feel.”

Is anyone else getting a Church Lady vibe from that? And while “conservative” pundits were quick to take ABC News to task on Twitter for exploiting the mentally problematic Hinckley in order to advance a transparent citizen disarmament agenda, anyone who’s followed anti-gun bias from the network or its parent company, Disney, will hardly be surprised.

Like typical gun-grabbers (and I’m talking the useful idiot obnoxious Demanding Moms kind, not the evil, behind-the-scenes string-pullers manipulating them who know exactly what they’re doing and why) Hinckley isn’t satisfied that “thanks” to him we’ve got prior restraint infringements imposed throughout the Republic. He, like they, wants more.

It’s the way they feel. And who better to endorse disarming you than a “prohibited person”?

So yes, “mentally problematic” is a fair characterization, even if “experts” have deemed Hinckley “safe” to “unconditionally” release. Not quite. You’ll note none of them are advocating for a restoration of his right to keep and bear arms, unwittingly proving my contention that anyone who can’t be trusted with a gun really can’t be trusted without a custodian. Besides, It’s not like he’s had a gun and a chance to use it all those years in stir.

It also tells us something about the likelihood of “professionals” doing the same for any gun owner caught up in John Cornyn’s perennial attempts to impose mental health restrictions and subsequently deemed “cured.”

In Hinckley’s case, I wouldn’t bet the farm. If mailing in a Democrat registration to the D.C. Board of Elections isn’t proof enough the guy still has sanity issues, once more publicly dragging Jodie Foster’s name into his madness ought to put another check in the “Questionable” column. He scared that girl so bad she became a vocal “gun control” cultist:

“Isn’t it possible that we all have that bit of insanity in us? That’s why I’m for gun control. Absolutely. Hunting, I get that – let’s protect hunting. But I don’t believe that people should have access to life-or-death situations at any emotional time in their life. I don’t really believe that a human being who feels [things] should have the option at their fingertips.”

Still, she’s not so scared of the things she won’t make a buck off them when the right offer comes along.

This whole Hinckley for Disarmament getting national press business reminds me of other criminals who can’t wait for the government to get its hands on your guns.

A few years back we looked at a gun-grabbing Democrat congressional candidate arrested for murdering her husband (she later pled it down to manslaughter).

Before that, there was the “school shooter” who got a newspaper to print his letter advocating “Everyone nationwide should follow and accept nothing less than meaningful, life-saving policy changes from their representatives. Only then could this generation be the last generation that lives in a nation plagued by gun violence.”

Even earlier there was the woman who acted as a “strawman purchaser” for the Columbine killers; the son of a handgun Control, Inc. advocate who sold them a TEC-DC9 and two boxes of ammo; a Million Mom March sponsor who shot the wrong man in a revenge killing attempt; another Million Mom March activist who had a gun with a filed-off serial number and no Illinois-required FOID card police found when investigating a drive-by shooting; and “Long Island Lolita” Amy Fisher, who shot her lover’s wife in the face with a mouse gun and then demanded banning “assault weapons.”

We could go on and I could tell you about a “Chicago anti-violence activist” with gang affiliations who got her first gun at age 12; “two ‘Stop the Violence’ organizers [who] allegedly beat one of their colleagues so severely that he vomited blood and was left unconscious in critical condition”; two morons with one accidentally killed by the other in a home invasion robbery in an apparent attempt to supplement their income handing out antiviolence pamphlets for the State of Illinois; an “anti-violence activist” who illegally carried a gun onto school grounds and did not reveal to police he was the cause of the lockdown until three hours in and a second search; Hector “Big Weasel” Marroquin, founder of the city-funded group “No Guns,” and who was popped for trying to “sell an assault rifle, a machine gun, two pistols and two silencers” to an undercover federal agent, making it his second weapons arrest in as many years; a CeaseFire “interrupter” who faced “36 counts of sexually assaulting and kidnapping a teenage girl while he worked for the program.” And who was “among at least nine employees of the anti-violence program to face serious criminal charges in recent years”; and a “gun buyback” sponsor sentenced to eight years on felon-with-a-gun and tax charges.

Then there’s my all-time “favorite,” Columbine killer Eric Harris, who wrote an essay concluding “a school is no place for a gun.”

Who do these people think they are? Bloomberg mayors?

These criminal misfits who can’t (or more likely won’t) control themselves are who the media and the gun-grab groups at one time portrayed to us as “commonsense gun safety law advocates.” And now ABC News is trying it once more on their low-information/short-memory viewers with the would-be presidential assassin whose delusional attack resulted in the Brady Bill (which still didn’t stop Hunter Biden, another impulse-challenged reprobate, from getting what now appear to be two guns).

But don’t worry about John Hinckley: with a budding music career and no shortage of supportive fans looking to his unique insights for wisdom and purpose, he appears to have a ready-made cult following eager to attend a “sold-out” concert if only they can find a willing venue. And they’ll all be “anti-gun.”

Count on it.

