Hunting Council Appointments a GIFFORDS’ Gun-Banner To Advise on Hunting!?

U.S.A. – -(Ammoland.com)- “The Hunting and Wildlife Conservation Council’s purpose is to provide recommendations to the Federal Government, through the Secretary of the Interior and the Secretary of Agriculture, that (a) benefit wildlife resources; (b) encourage partnership among the public; sporting conservation organizations; Federal, State, Tribal, and territorial governments; and (c) benefit fair chase recreational hunting and safe recreational shooting sports,” the Council declares on its website.

A name included among primary council members raises a red flag, particularly in how it is presented:

“Ryan Busse (Unaffiliated) representing shooting sports interests” “The appointment of Ryan Busse to the Hunting and Wildlife Conservation Council, a federal advisory committee, is a farce and demonstrates the contempt the Biden administration holds for lawful gun owners who hunt on America’s public and private lands,” Mark Oliva, the National Shooting Sports Foundation’s Managing Director of Public Affairs tells AmmoLand News. Busse was listed as ‘unaffiliated,’ but that is not true. He is not an unaffiliated shooting sports interest expert.” “He is an advisor for the Giffords gun control group and has openly advocated the ban on the most popular selling centerfire rifle in America – the Modern Sporting Rifle (MSR),” Oliva explained. “He has published a book advocating radical gun control policies.” “Glaringly absent, however, is any representative from the firearm and ammunition industry even though the industry is responsible for the vast majority of conservation funds through the Pittman-Robertson excise tax,” Oliva continued. “To date, the firearm and ammunition industry has provided over $15.3 billion to wildlife conservation since 1937 and over $1.1 billion of the conservation funds apportioned to the states last year was directly tied to taxes paid by firearm and ammunition manufacturers.” “The Biden administration has politicized this advisory council to legitimize Busse and the far-left gun control policies he and the gun control group he represents,” Oliva concluded. “This is a sham and doesn’t come close to representing the interests of lawful gun owners who hunt and are faithful stewards of the precious wildlife resources our nation enjoys.”

Readers here are well aware of Busse and the danger he represents to the right to keep and bear arms. Once a highly compensated industry insider, he now masks his (that is, his Giffords benefactors’) citizen disarmament goals with the obligatory big “but” qualifier:

I believe in the Second Amendment but…

“I’m still a proud gun owner who believes in responsibility,” Busse disingenuously claims. By that, he means accusing his former employers of complicity in mass murders, dissing Kyle Rittenhouse’s lawful acts of self-defense, and channeling his inner Antifa blackshirt by implying that his ideological opponents are Nazis by injecting “a Norse tattoo known to be favored by white supremacists and by the ‘QAnon’ shaman” into his argument.

How “responsible” of him.

The thing is, Busse’s hardly alone. We’ve seen all kinds of phony Astroturf “hunter” groups show up over the years trying to recruit political support among uninformed or overtly leftist “sportsmen” who have earned a “Fudd” disparagement. I wrote an article for Firearms News a couple of years back recalling early efforts like the American Hunters and Shooters Association, and Sportsmen for Obama, and bringing things up to date with Giffords’ Gun Owners for Safety.

Interestingly, one of the Council’s alternate members, “Theodore Sedgwick … representing wildlife & habitat conservation/management organizations,” is also listed as “Unaffiliated.”

That hardly means “disinterested.”

“Sedgwick aimed to organize a chapter of ‘Sportsmen for Obama’ in every state to counter the gun lobby’s portrayal of the candidate as hostile to its interests,” The Slovak Spectator recounted in 2010 when he was rewarded for his Democrat loyalties with an ambassadorship.

Noting Oliva’s citing of the deliberate lack of industry representation, it’s fair to wonder what an analysis of the rest of the names for political affiliations would yield.

Here’s a prime example from several years back of how the prohibitionists mask their agenda and try to trick gun owners into supporting incremental infringements, “courtesy” of Michael Bloomberg’s billions and the slick ad agencies he employs:

And here’s what Giffords is doing today:

Consider what Agriculture Secretary (and gun-grabber in his own right) Tom Vilsack told CNN back when he was filling the same gig for Obama:

I view when the conversation starts, as this conversation started, with a respect for the 2nd Amendment and a recognition that there is a value system attached to it that is important, and it starts with the recognition that people do hunt and that that’s important to them — 38 percent of America either hunts or fishes. So you know, it’s a big part of the population. It’s a much deeper conversation.

How deep he’ll never let on.

They’ve never stopped using this deceptive tactic. Joe Biden used it just the other day when he told cheering and nodding Democrat apparatchiks at the National Education Association:

“Look, I support the Second Amendment. I have two shotguns, and I’m not — I — the only thing I really do is really target practice. I haven’t done that in a long time.”

Then came his big “but.” Actually, if you read the rest of what he said, including the stupid crap about deer in Kevlar vests and bullet speed, it was huge.

Because as the saying goes, the Second Amendment ain’t about duck hunting. Continental Congress delegate Tench Coxe made it clear, the right of the people to keep and bear arms is about the most egalitarian power-sharing arrangement ever devised:

“Their swords, and every other terrible implement of the soldier, are the birthright of an American … The unlimited power of the sword is not in the hands of either the foederal or state governments, but where I trust in God it will ever remain, in the hands of the people.”

It’s about those “weapons of war” the violence monopolists are trying to swindle the people into turning their backs on and surrendering. It’s about tricking Americans into thinking it’s all about hunting (which they then regulate through licensing, restrictions, and lead ammunition bans that are extended to the non-sporting gun owner population). And by appointing known prohibitionists and masking their affiliations, the Hunting and Wildlife Conservation Council is doing its part to help spread the deception.

You have to wonder how many “sportsmen” realize if the collectivists succeed, their turn in the barrel was plotted out years ago, and the fanatics behind it are just waiting until the time is right.

