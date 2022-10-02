2A Attorney Adam Kraut Named Executive Director of 2nd Amendment Foundation

BELLEVUE, WA – -(AmmoLand.com)-The Second Amendment Foundation (“SAF”), a pioneer and national leader in defense of the right to keep and bear arms, today announced that attorney and experienced Second Amendment litigator Adam Kraut has been named as its Executive Director.

Kraut brings almost a decade of experience as a litigator and educator in the Second Amendment realm. Kraut has represented individuals, companies, and institutional plaintiffs throughout his career in state and federal litigation and regulatory matters.

In addition to his legal background, Kraut draws management experience from his time in the non-profit world, where he was responsible for overseeing the programmatic functions of a liberty-based non-profit, which concentrated on Second Amendment issues. He also managed a federal firearms licensee. Kraut comes with a variety of media experience, having written for publications such as Recoil magazine, Recoil Web, and other online publications, writing and hosting a YouTube series, hosting and appearing as a guest on multiple podcasts, and appearing on television.

“We’re delighted to have Adam coming aboard at a time when our legal activities are greatly expanding,” said SAF founder and Executive Vice President Alan M. Gottlieb. “He brings a wealth of experience to the position, at a critical time when we are challenging an array of restrictive gun control laws that clearly have restrained peaceable, law-abiding citizens while accomplishing nothing in the effort to reduce violent crime. “Adam has been a SAF Life Member since 2013,” Gottlieb added. “He has a keen understanding of our mission, our history and our effort to win firearms freedom, one lawsuit at a time. We are proud to bring him aboard to fill an important role as we ramp up our fight to restore and expand the Second Amendment as the cornerstone of our Constitution.” “I’m eager to continue SAF’s legacy of innovation and excellence in the legal, educational, and public arenas,” Kraut said. “For the better part of half a century Alan has built SAF into an organization which took a unique vision and made it reality. I look forward to working closely with him to shepherd the organization forward. We will continue to create the foundation for the next series of cases we hope to take to the Supreme Court to ensure the right to keep and bear arms is restored to its original meaning. At the same time, we will work to guarantee SAF’s longevity by bringing the next generation of gun owners into the fold.”

Second Amendment Foundation

