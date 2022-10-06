1-Punch Homicide Highlights Why You Need a Gun Against ‘Unarmed’ Assailants

U.S.A. – -(Ammoland.com)- “A Hillsborough County man is accused of killing another man with one punch at a gas station,” Tampa’s News Channel 8 reported Tuesday. “[T]he suspect… walked up to the other man and punched him one time in the face, causing him to fall backward onto the pavement.”

What a freak accident, some might think.

Not necessarily, as a Google News search for the words “beating homicide” reveals. A sampling of headlines includes such stories as:

“Man arrested for beating twin brother to death at their home, Baton Rouge police say” “2nd suspect arrested in fatal Short North beating” “Dalton man charged with murder after fiancé dies days after brutal beating” “Man charged with murder in beating of 87-year-old that was caught on video” “Erie man charged with homicide in downtown beating that led to death of 80-year-old man”

We could go on with this all day because these are just a few of the recent stories, but the point is made. An assailant need not be armed to kill his victim.

The authorities know this, too.

A Breitbart report from a year ago notes:

“The FBI released its Uniform Crime Report (UCR) … showing that more people were killed in 2020 with fists and feet than were killed with rifles of all kinds.”

And of those deaths, they still haven’t revealed how many of the rifles used were so-called “assault weapons,” that is, the type of firearm Democrats, the media, and the citizen disarmament lobby demand to be banned. The unspoken truth is that you are in greater danger of being killed by a thug with his hands and feet than an attacker with the dreaded AR-15.

And the inconvenient truth is the risk of being killed by an “unarmed” attacker justifies using a gun to discourage the attack before it happens. It’s the only thing that would give you a chance to resolve what could have been a lethal encounter without violence or to stop an attack after it starts.

Blessed are the Peacemakers!

Not so, say the gun-grabbers, as the above-featured 2015 photo from the Coalition to Stop Gun Violence Facebook page shows. A not particularly physically imposing supporter is holding a sign claiming “Real Men Don’t Need” along with a gun silhouette.

“Can we get an ‘Amen’?” CSGV queries.

A few of the commenters disagree, but scrolling down shows most followers not only approve of the sentiment but offer living testimony to the proposition that no amount of reality will pry a zealot loose from his biases. Still, the fact remains, the quote from Col. Colt about making men equal is especially true when you also include women as well as the elderly and the infirm, who simply are not physically capable of resisting a strong and brutal attacker.

What are they supposed to do? Become more headlines?

And even for men who pride themselves on their ability to handle themselves, fights aren’t like in the movies. You could get killed, crippled, maimed, or otherwise seriously injured.

Nuts to that.

Besides, even movie “action heroes,” the ones who “star” in the thrilling, scripted, and choreographed on-screen fight sequences (or at least the close-up shots, while stunt men do the dangerous work over days’ worth of takes) don’t want to play their character in real life—if they did, Arnold Schwarzenegger and Sylvester Stallone (both gun-grabbers in their own right) would not employ bodyguards.

You do have to wonder, though, about all the Facebook bravos agreeing with “Real Man” – if they were having the hell beaten and stomped out of them by someone against whom they stood no chance, how many of them would wish they had something they could use to make it stop…?

And then you have to wonder about the type of perverted mind that would require that degree of helplessness from you and from those you love and protect, all enforced by government edict and backed up by armed men ready to take you out (and get away with it) if they believe for one second that you pose any kind of threat.

About David Codrea:

David Codrea is the winner of multiple journalist awards for investigating/defending the RKBA and a long-time gun owner rights advocate who defiantly challenges the folly of citizen disarmament. He blogs at “The War on Guns: Notes from the Resistance,” is a regularly featured contributor to Firearms News, and posts on Twitter: @dcodrea and Facebook.