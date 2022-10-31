What Elon Musk Owning Twitter Means for the Second Amendment

United States – -(AmmoLand.com)- Elon Musk completing the purchase of Twitter is a massive boon for Second Amendment supporters in our efforts to protect our freedoms – and our enemies know it.

Musk’s purchase of Twitter deals Silicon Valley censorship a very serious blow, one that is going to be difficult for it to recover from outside some very drastic intervention. We’ll get to that later, but for now, Second Amendment supporters now have a reasonably fair playing field thanks to the Tesla/SpaceX CEO.

In one sense, Second Amendment supporters now have the chance to show up and reach out on this site without interference from a cubicle somewhere in Silicon Valley. In another sense, they have to be careful – because Musk isn’t going to save us from our own mistakes or if we botch the fundamentals.

We’ve seen what just showing up does in some other contexts – Fox News gets better ratings than CNN and MSNBC simply by giving us a reasonably fair shake. We also can look at the lessons from the successful campaign of Glenn Youngkin in Virginia for a similar lesson.

Show up and reach out, but remember what I’ve said before and will say again: How we come across to our fellow Americans matters. The approach we take when we are making our case matters. Making sure we have our facts straight will matter because it goes to credibility. In anything, Second Amendment supporters must emphasize the fundamentals even more.

Elon Musk may be ridding Twitter of censorship, but a lot of media double standards will still be around. Those who fail in these, even if it’s an honest mistake, will make things harder, not easier, for those trying to defend the Second Amendment and could do far more damage than if they had just sat out.

That said, there is an elephant in the room – well, more accurately, Brussels – that Second Amendment supporters may have to deal with. The European Union could very well make Musk’s effort to restore Twitter to free speech a lot more difficult, to say the least, with fines for so-called “hate speech” and “misinformation” – and we have no real control over who in the EU will make those calls. Similarly, we do have the worry of companies who are told that advertising on Musk’s version of Twitter could impact so-called ESG scores.

Despite the potential threats from the EU and corporations, Second Amendment supporters have a lot to celebrate about Elon Musk’s purchase of Twitter. A fair fight on Twitter will, on balance, help Second Amendment supporters defeat anti-Second Amendment extremists via the ballot box at the federal, state, and local levels.

About Harold Hutchison

Writer Harold Hutchison has more than a dozen years of experience covering military affairs, international events, U.S. politics and Second Amendment issues. Harold was consulting senior editor at Soldier of Fortune magazine and is the author of the novel Strike Group Reagan. He has also written for the Daily Caller, National Review, Patriot Post, Strategypage.com, and other national websites.