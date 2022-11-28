Is Biden Going Full Beto-Swalwell on Gun Control?

United States – -(AmmoLand.com)- Elections have consequences. Our failures have consequences. One consequence is that when you don’t make those who want to take your rights pay, they will feel emboldened to go further.

Take Joe Biden’s recent comments on semi-automatics. He seems to be revealing that deep down inside, he wants to go full Beto O’Rourke/Eric Swalwell with an Australian-style gun ban – or at least an Australia-lite ban.

We’ve discussed the inherent injustice just from a ban on modern multi-purpose semi-automatic rifles before. Biden wants to punish millions, possibly tens of millions of Americans for crimes and acts of madness they did not commit. Worse, this supposed unifier is all too happy to smear those who oppose the injustice of stripping rights away from people who have done nothing wrong.

When we are exercising our First Amendment rights to protect the Second Amendment, whether it’s donating to a pro-Second Amendment organization/candidate, speaking out online/at a meeting, writing to lawmakers/media outlets, or holding a peaceful event to protest/support legislation, we are not in the wrong. We have every right to oppose efforts to inflict injustice on us.

That injustice is heightened if we extend the “assault weapons” push to all semi-automatics, as Biden seems to be speaking (or misspeaking), which are increasingly popular in a variety of shooting sports and for personal protection. In 2014, it was estimated that there were over 300 million firearms in private ownership in the United States, and an increasing percentage of these are semi-automatics, whether it’s a Glock for concealed carry, a Browning Auto-5 for hunting, or an AR-15 for home defense.

Second Amendment supporters, though, will have a tall task ahead. The lessons of 2018, 2020, 2021, and 2022 elections need to be learned and applied. In addition, we will see Biden turn more towards the infamous “pen and phone” approach Obama used, as seen by his reported pick for the FDIC, who was involved with Operation Chokepoint.

Anti-Second Amendment extremists like Biden are getting more brazen and more innovative. They are looking to bypass the Supreme Court’s rulings in Heller, McDonald and NYSRPA v. Bruen by having banks and other financial institutions choke off gun ownership – and it will not stop with modern multi-purpose semiautomatic long guns.

This makes it imperative that in upcoming state legislative sessions, Second Amendment supporters need to be focused on addressing financial deplatforming and preserving our ability to make our case to the American people. Once those are secure, Second Amendment supporters will be able to do the work to defeat anti-Second Amendment extremists via the ballot box at the federal, state, and local levels.

About Harold Hutchison

Writer Harold Hutchison has more than a dozen years of experience covering military affairs, international events, U.S. politics and Second Amendment issues. Harold was consulting senior editor at Soldier of Fortune magazine and is the author of the novel Strike Group Reagan. He has also written for the Daily Caller, National Review, Patriot Post, Strategypage.com, and other national websites.