NY Now Demanding Guns be Disabled & Locked Up at Home ~ VIDEO

USA – -(AmmoLand.com)- Apparently, New York State is not very happy with the fact that the court system keeps shooting down their unconstitutional gun laws. So, the anti-gun Empire State has decided in Nassau County to send out letters to new concealed carry permit holders reminding them of the firearm storage laws within the state and demanding that they abide by them.

The letter starts off with a warning that the dangerous or what they call “responsible” firearm storage is the law in New York State. Typical intimidation, but what else would you expect? The letter tells gun owners that their firearms must be stored with a gun-locking device or in a safe while in the home. It goes on to say that firearms should be stored by removing the ammunition from and securely locking such firearms in a location separate from the ammunition.





Not only is this a dangerous idea by making firearms impossible to use in a self-defense situation, but it makes everyone in the house vulnerable to attacks by intentionally making them unarmed and helpless. This only makes it clearer that the New York State legislature must be intent on creating a victim/predator society in New York. Why else would you let prisoners out of jail and loose on the streets while simultaneously removing the ability of New York citizens to defend themselves in their own homes? Are they protecting the criminals? Is that the goal here? Because that’s what this type of requirement does.

What good is a gun if you can’t use it?

I know it sounds ridiculous, but rules like this would only lead you to believe that these anti-gun policymakers don’t understand this. But don’t fool yourself. They’re not stupid. They understand that a gun locked away in a safe with its ammunition locked away in another safe is essentially unusable.

Not only does this policy make people unsafe in their own homes, but the letter also appears to be an attempt to get gun owners to subject themselves to the forfeiture of their Second Amendment rights because the Nassau County Police Department is requiring that gun owners sign this dangerous policy. By doing so, people are saying that they “understand that any transgression or violation of the statutes, regulations, or procedures may lead to the revocation of my pistol license.” You see, the Supreme Court told them several times that what they are doing is unconstitutional. Now, it seems, they are resorting to coercing gun owners to willfully give up their second amendment right by signing unconstitutional documents. Maybe they think that they can keep these documents on file and later use them against the gun owners as a way of revoking their pistol permits. Many New Yorkers are telling the State to go straight to hell and that they will do what they want in their own homes.

The 2nd Amendment is not a privilege. It’s your right.

Dan Wos

Author – Good Gun Bad Guy

Host – The Loaded Mic

About Dan Wos, Author – Good Gun Bad Guy

Dan Wos is available for Press Commentary. For more information, contact PR HERE

Dan Wos is a nationally recognized 2nd Amendment advocate, Host of The Loaded Mic, and Author of the “GOOD GUN BAD GUY” book series. He speaks at events, is a contributing writer for many publications, and can be found on radio stations across the country. Dan has been a guest on the Sean Hannity Show, Real America’s Voice, and several others. Speaking on behalf of gun rights, Dan exposes the strategies of the anti-gun crowd and explains their mission to disarm law-abiding American gun owners.