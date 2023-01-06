Gun Deals: AREX Defense Delta L 9mm OR StrkrFire Handgun $349.99 FREE S&H

USA – -(Ammoland.com)- Kentucky Gun Co with a fantastic price on the AREX Defense Delta L 9mm OR StrkrFire Handgun, just $349.99 with FREE shipping.

AREX Defense Delta L 9mm OR StrkrFire Handgun

The AREX Delta gen.2 is available in three basic variants but each may be ordered in factory Optics Ready configuration enabling you to further enhance the pistol with a reflex optical sight. The most compact – M variant is practically identical in size to the first generation AREX Delta and reverse grip frame compatibility has been maintained for your convenience. Modular design enables you to customize the firearm to your needs and preferences. Removable front and rear frame inserts incorporate slide guides and hold the complete fire control mechanism yet only the front insert is a serialized part that must remain with the firearm while everything else may be customized or exchanged if necessary or desired.

We have replaced the checkered grip texture of the first gen Delta with non-slip stippling as a direct result of your input. In addition to the original stippled indexing surfaces, the new gen.2 grip frames sport sandpaper-like stippled texture on all four sides of the grip with smooth edges to prevent garment snagging.

AREX delta can be optionally factory equipped with a universal reflex optics platform (Arex Optics Ready) a special recess milled into the slide. Five standardized mounting plates are included to provide secure and low profile interface for most proven miniature reflex sights (“red dots”).

DELTA GEN.2 L TECHNICAL SPECIFICATION

Length: 196 mm // 7.7″

Height : 140 mm // 5.5″

Width : 30 mm // 1.18″

Barrel length : 114 mm // 4.5″

Weight w/o mag : 596 g // 21.0 oz

Weight w mag: 677 g // 23.8 oz

Additionally, the flared magwell helps with smooth and fast mag changes. Grip frames now incorporate a multi-slotted Picatinny rail to accommodate an even wider array of accessories. Four interchangeable grip inserts transform the grip ergonomics and enable you to tailor the AREX Delta pistol to your hand.