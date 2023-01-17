Midwest Industries AK Alpha Series Premium Accessories for AK Rifles ~ VIDEO

Waukesha, Wis. – -(AmmoLand.com)- Midwest Industries is introducing a new lineup of functional accessories that make it easy for firearm enthusiasts to customize AK and clone variants. This premium lineup includes new M-LOK Handguards (6” and 10”), Optic Mounts (T2 and Railed Dot), Railed Top Cover, Folding Stock, and Light & Laser Mount.

Midwest Industries AK Alpha Series Premium Accessories for AK Rifles

Nearly fifteen years in the making, the lineup features long-awaited quality components AK lovers desire at a price point they’ll love. The new handguard, featuring a 5-slot polymer M-LOK™ rail, is designed for full flexibility and includes an internal heat shield for added protection. Combined with the Railed Top Cover, Folding Stock, Optic Mount, and Light & Laser Mount, creating your ultimate AK build is easier than ever.

“We’re proud to offer a removable and adjustable solution for customizing this popular rifle,” said Troy Storch, Owner of Midwest Industries. “We’ve been planning to roll out this affordable lineup of American-made AK accessories for a number of years now. The biggest benefit of this new Alpha lineup is the simplicity for AK enthusiasts to upgrade their build without committing to permanent modifications.”

The AK Alpha Series Lineup incorporates the following features:

Accessories compatible with most AK47/AK74 AKM stamped receiver firearms

Made in the USA

Lifetime warranty

Product page: AK Alpha Series M-LOK Handguards

Product page: AK Alpha Series Optic Mounts

Product page: AK Alpha Series Railed Top Cover

Product page: Alpha Series Folding Stock

Product page: AK Laser & Light Mount

For more information, visit the Midwest Industries website.

About Midwest Industries

An industry-leading manufacturer of quality tactical firearms, including firearm products and accessories that support a diverse selection of rifle platforms. Midwest Industries products can be found in the hands of discerning shooters worldwide. For additional information, visit midwestindustriesinc.com or call (262) 896-6780.