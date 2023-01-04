Gun Deals: Smith & Wesson M&P9 Shield Plus Night Sights $359.00 FREE S&H CODE

Check out our Daily Gun Deals page for more savings!

Need more 9mm Ammo? Then BookMark this page!

USA – -(Ammoland.com)- Brownells has a good price on the 9mm Smith & Wesson M&P9 Shield Plus handgun with Night Sights for $359.00 after coupon code “ammoland’ at check out.

Brownells Edge Members get FREE Shipping on all their orders.

Smith & Wesson M&P9 Shield Plus handgun with Night Sights Flat face trigger for consistent trigger finger placement that allows for more accurate and repeatable shooting. Enhanced grip texture allows the user to manage recoil, keep a firm grip and delivers comfort when concealing. Extended magazine offers 13+1 round capacity.

For more concealable option, we offer a flush-fit 10 round magazine. 13 round and 10 round magazines included. Tactile and audible trigger reset. Extremely thin and lightweight – can be comfortably carried all day. M&P’s patented take-down lever and sear deactivation systems all for disassembly without pulling the trigger. Optimal 18-degree grip angle for natural point of aim. Armornite® durable corrosion resistant finish. Backed by Smith & Wesson’s Lifetime Service Policy. MAKE : SMITH & WESSON

MODEL : M&P SHIELD PLUS

CARTRIDGE : 9 MM LUGER

CAPACITY : 10+1-ROUND, 13+1-ROUND

BARREL LENGTH : 3.1″

FINISH : BLACK

LENGTH : 6.1″

MAGAZINE TYPE : REMOVABLE

SAFETY : NO

Action Type: Striker Fired

Barrel Length: 3.1″

Capacity: 10+1-Round, 13+1-Round

Cartridge: 9 mm Luger

Finish: Black

Front Sight: Fixed

Length: 6.1″

Magazine Included: 1 x 10-Round, 1 x 13-Round

Magazine Type: Removable

Muzzle: Plain

Rear Sight: Fixed

Safety: No

Stock Material: Polymer

Weight: 1.11 lbs

Made in the USA

Some Related Reviews:

Brownells.com Coupon Codes

Daily Deal Disclaimer: The product represented in this AmmoLand News announcement is a short-term money-saving deal we find at third-party retailers unrelated to AmmoLand Inc. Be forewarned that many of these “deals” will sell quickly or potentially expire in a few hours from the initial online publishing time or date. AmmoLand Inc. does not stock inventory or operate a shopping cart. When we find an exciting gun product offer, we will pass along those offers to AmmoLand News readers so you can try and save cash. When you leave www.ammoland.com to make purchases, please be sure of what you are agreeing to buy and have applied all the appropriate coupon codes (subject to expiration out of our control) or taken the necessary steps to reproduce our highlighted deals in your shopping cart at these third party retailers. AmmoLand Inc (operating as AmmoLand News, at www.ammoland.com) is not responsible for changing prices, inventory availability, expiration dates, discrepancies, or changes in product descriptions or models or for what you agree to purchase from these affiliate-link promoted websites. AmmoLand Inc can not correct, change, or help you return or warranty products purchased from other businesses online. All we can do is point out a few deals when we find them to help you save $$.

If you want us to email you each daily gun deal, subscribe to our daily email list.

Consider checking our Gun Deals Coupon page and our past featured Daily Gun Deals page for additional savings from your favorite industry partners. Thank you very much for your support and I hope we save you some money by highlighting these sweet daily deals. Enjoy!

Some of the links on this page are affiliate links, meaning at no additional cost to you, Ammoland will earn a commission if you click through and make a purchase.