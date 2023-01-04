Gun Deals: Smith & Wesson M&P9 Shield Plus Night Sights $359.00 FREE S&H CODE

USA – -(Ammoland.com)- Brownells has a good price on the 9mm Smith & Wesson M&P9 Shield Plus handgun with Night Sights for $359.00 after coupon code “ammoland’ at check out.

Brownells Edge Members get FREE Shipping on all their orders.

Flat face trigger for consistent trigger finger placement that allows for more accurate and repeatable shooting.

Enhanced grip texture allows the user to manage recoil, keep a firm grip and delivers comfort when concealing. Extended magazine offers 13+1 round capacity.
For more concealable option, we offer a flush-fit 10 round magazine. 13 round and 10 round magazines included. Tactile and audible trigger reset. Extremely thin and lightweight – can be comfortably carried all day. M&P’s patented take-down lever and sear deactivation systems all for disassembly without pulling the trigger. Optimal 18-degree grip angle for natural point of aim. Armornite® durable corrosion resistant finish. Backed by Smith & Wesson’s Lifetime Service Policy.

MAKE : SMITH & WESSON
MODEL : M&P SHIELD PLUS
CARTRIDGE : 9 MM LUGER
CAPACITY : 10+1-ROUND, 13+1-ROUND
BARREL LENGTH : 3.1″
FINISH : BLACK
LENGTH : 6.1″
MAGAZINE TYPE : REMOVABLE
SAFETY : NO
Action Type: Striker Fired
Barrel Length: 3.1″
Capacity: 10+1-Round, 13+1-Round
Cartridge: 9 mm Luger
Finish: Black
Front Sight: Fixed
Length: 6.1″
Magazine Included: 1 x 10-Round, 1 x 13-Round
Magazine Type: Removable
Muzzle: Plain
Rear Sight: Fixed
Safety: No
Stock Material: Polymer
Weight: 1.11 lbs
Made in the USA

Brownells.com Coupon Codes

$20 off $150
JAN20
Expiration Date 2/01/2023

$120 off $900
JAN120
Expiration Date 2/01/2023

$35 off $275
JAN35
Expiration Date 2/01/2023

$60 off $475
JAN60
Expiration Date 2/01/2023

$20 off $200+
20OFF200
Expiration Date Unkown

$25 off $250
AMMOLAND25
Expiration Date Unknown

$10 off $100
AMMOLAND10
Expiration Date Unknown

$15 off $150
AMMOLAND15
Expiration Date Unknown

10% OFF Orders $150+
AMMOLAND
Expiration Date Unkown

FREE 2-DAY SHIPPING on all orders with Membership
No Code - The Edge Program
Expiration Date Unknown

Brownells' Best Deals Found Here
Hot Deals
Expiration Date Unknown
