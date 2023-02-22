Guns InStock: Aero Precision M4E1 Complete Lower Receiver w/ MOE & STR $233.32

USA – -(Ammoland.com)- Primary Arms has its mega-popular Aero Precision M4E1 Complete Lower Receiver with MOE SL Grip & SL-K Carbine AR 15 Stock accessories for $233.32 after coupon code “SAVE10” and while supplies last.

Aero Precision M4E1 Complete Lower Receiver w/ MOE SL Grip & SL-K Carbine Stock

The M4E1 Complete Lower Receiver is the perfect base for your custom AR15 build. This complete lower features our custom designed M4E1 Lower Receiver and is upgraded to include a MOE SL® Grip and MOE® SL-K™ Carbine Stock. Save when you buy it complete and let our specialists do the installation for you!

Includes:

M4E1 Stripped Lower Receiver

MOE SL® Grip

MOE® SL-K™ Carbine Stock

Lower Parts Kit

Carbine Receiver Extension

AR15 Carbine Buffer and Spring

These parts are installed

Our M4E1 Lower Receiver delivers billet aesthetics at a forged price. This custom designed enhanced forging is machined from 7075-T6 Aluminum and compatible with all mil-spec AR15 parts. It has been engineered with upgraded features, including a threaded bolt catch roll pin, integrated trigger guard, upper tension screw, threaded takedown pin detent recess and increased magwell flare.