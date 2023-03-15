Gun Deal: KE Arms AR15 KP-15 Complete Lower Polymer Receiver Mil-Spec $135.83 CODE

Check out our Daily Gun Deals page for more savings!

USA – -(Ammoland.com)- Brownells has the KE Arms AR15 KP-15 Complete Lower Polymer Receivers Mil-Spec for just $135.83 after coupon code “AMMOLAND15” at check out. Brownells Edge Members get FREE Shipping on all their orders.

To get this price, you need to add the main product and a filler item (we used an AR-15 Ejection Port Cover Spring. but it can be any item) to get your cart price over $150.00, so you can use the above code.

KE Arms AR15 KP-15 Complete Lower Receivers Mil-Spec Polymer. What makes this lower different than its counterparts? The answer is simple… the KE Arms KP-15 is a monolithic polymer AR-15 style lower receiver made from injection molded, 30% glass-filled nylon. Its unique design incorporates the buffer tube, pistol grip, trigger and a 13-inch (LOP) buttstock into the receiver as integral components. The result is an affordably priced, lightweight lower receiver. The KE Arms KP-15 lower receiver uses a carbine buffer and spring. The take down and pivot pins have built-in detents, which increases durability by eliminating the spring and detent holes. The buffer detent (should you choose to use it) is held in place with a 5/64” roll pin. The hammer pin area is wider for durability; standard AR-15 hammer pins can still be used, though the KE Arms longer hammer pin is recommended for customers preferring a flush pin for aesthetic reasons. The safety selector spring and detent have been designed to load from the top, then the selector is slid over them. (Standard selectors can work but removing them can be particularly difficult. KE Arms recommends the use of their designated mil-spec selector or ambi selector to make removal easier. Follow the manufacturer’s assembly guide for further instructions.) Weight: 1.704 lbs.

Compatible with all Mil-Spec fire control groups

Compatible with cassette style match triggers

Flared magwell

Available in black and flat dark earth

MLOK Slots at rear of stock for sling attachment

Pre-drilled in front for QD socket inserts Uses a standard bolt catch. Cannot accept the PDQ lever. The PDQ lever is exclusive to the WWSD complete rifle. The KE Arms KP-15 is compatible with standard AR-15 uppers in calibers including .223/5.56mm NATO, .300 Blackout, 6.5mm Grendel and 6.8mm SPC. The lower receiver is also compatible with 9mm blowback systems, when used with a minimum buffer weight of 5.4oz (carbine).

