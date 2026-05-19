Vortex SPARC AR 2 MOA Red Dot + 10 Magpul PMAGs – $139.99

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Limited Time Deal

Vortex SPARC AR 2 MOA Red Dot + 10 Magpul PMAGs – $139.99If you’ve been waiting to upgrade your optic and stock up on mags at the same time, this is it. Palmetto State Armory just dropped this Vortex SPARC AR + 10 PMAG bundle to $139.99, saving you $53.00 off the combined price.

🎯 Top Features

  • 2 MOA Crisp Red Dot – Fast target acquisition up close, precise at distance
  • 50,000-Hour Battery Life – Set it and forget it reliability
  • Night Vision Compatible – Lowest two settings support NV use
  • 10x Magpul PMAG Gen M2 MOE (30rd) – Proven polymer mags with anti-tilt followers
  • Impact-Resistant Construction – Built for hard use on AR-15 platforms

Why Shooters Love It

The Vortex SPARC AR is one of the most practical entry-to-mid-tier red dots on the market. It’s lightweight, rugged, and simple—exactly what most AR owners want on a defensive rifle, truck gun, or range setup. Pair that with ten Magpul PMAGs, and you’re not just upgrading your optic—you’re building depth in your mag stash at a serious discount.

This is the kind of bundle that makes sense whether you’re setting up a new rifle or just stacking reliable gear while prices are right.

AR 15 Magazine Buyers Guide

💰 Unbeatable Price

  • Vortex SPARC AR: $69.99
  • 10x Magpul PMAGs: $123.00
  • Combined Value: $192.99
  • 🔥 Daily Deal Price: $139.99**
    • You Save: $53.00**

2025-Buy-Now-Button x300

Live Inventory Price Checker

Magpul PMAG GEN 2 MOE AR-15 .223/5.56 30 Round Magazine (50 Pack Case) The Mag Shack $ 649.99 $ 474.99
Magpul PMAG GEN M3 AK-47 7.62x39 30 Round Magazine (10 Pack) The Mag Shack $ 229.99
Magpul PMAG GEN M3 AR-10 .308/7.62x51 25 Round Window Magazine (10 Pack) The Mag Shack $ 199.99
Magpul PMAG GEN M3 AR-10 .308/7.62x51 20 Round Magazine (10 Pack) - Black The Mag Shack $ 229.99 $ 169.99

Before you buy read AmmoLand News’s complete Daily Deal Disclaimer here.
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