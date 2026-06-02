Vortex SPARC AR 2 MOA Red Dot + 10 Magpul PMAGs – $139.99

Limited Time Deal

If you’ve been waiting to upgrade your optic and stock up on mags at the same time, this is it. Palmetto State Armory just dropped this Vortex SPARC AR + 10 PMAG bundle to $139.99, saving you $53.00 off the combined price.

🎯 Top Features

2 MOA Crisp Red Dot – Fast target acquisition up close, precise at distance

50,000-Hour Battery Life – Set it and forget it reliability

Night Vision Compatible – Lowest two settings support NV use

10x Magpul PMAG Gen M2 MOE (30rd) – Proven polymer mags with anti-tilt followers

Impact-Resistant Construction – Built for hard use on AR-15 platforms

Why Shooters Love It

The Vortex SPARC AR is one of the most practical entry-to-mid-tier red dots on the market. It’s lightweight, rugged, and simple—exactly what most AR owners want on a defensive rifle, truck gun, or range setup. Pair that with ten Magpul PMAGs, and you’re not just upgrading your optic—you’re building depth in your mag stash at a serious discount.

This is the kind of bundle that makes sense whether you’re setting up a new rifle or just stacking reliable gear while prices are right.

💰 Unbeatable Price

Vortex SPARC AR: $69.99

$69.99 10x Magpul PMAGs: $123.00

$123.00 Combined Value: $192.99

🔥 Daily Deal Price: $139.99** You Save: $53.00**

$139.99**

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