Biden Meltdown on MI Worker Shows Unfit Temperament for Presidency

U.S.A. – -(Ammoland.com)- “Biden tells man confronting him about Second Amendment ‘you're full of s—‘,” The Hill reported Tuesday. The current Democrat frontrunner for the party’s presidential nomination was at a campaign stop at an under-construction auto plant in Michigan when a man, subsequently identified as a gun owner and construction worker, Jerry Wayne, told the former Vice President:

“You are actively trying to end our Second Amendment right and take away our guns.”

“I also asked him how he wanted to get the vote of the working man when a lot of us, we wield arms. We bear arms and we like to do that. And if he wants to give us work and take our guns, I don't see how he is going to get the same vote,” Wayne said.

That’s when the tirade began by an authoritarian politician who showed all who cared to pay attention exactly what anyone who questions his record against his narrative can expect: Insults and aggression, the latter being something no “mere citizen” could expect to get away with.

“Don't tell me that, pal, or I'm going to go outside with your ass,” Biden threatened when the man pressed the candidate on guns. That response, which is a clear invitation to fight physically, tells us much.

First, it tells us that if the citizen had challenged Biden to step outside, he’d risk a Secret Service response and potential prosecution. After all, a threat in Michigan can rise to the level of an assault “if the offender appears to have the ability to carry out the threat and the action reasonably causes a person to feel afraid of impending violence.” And the truth is, a punch can kill, and often does – more people were killed using fists and feet in 2018 than with those “assault rifles” Biden is threatening to ban.

Next, it tells us the guy is operating at the same level as a 7th-grade schoolyard bully, hardly testament to his being fit for the most powerful position in the world. That’s especially true considering how Biden treats average Americans with virtually no power. But just this business of his statements of false physical prowess and bravado—saying he would “beat the hell” out of President Trump if they were in high school, and how he would “take [him] behind the barn [and] kick his ass” points to someone who’s not right. What grown man talks like that? That Biden knows he never will be put to the test so he can mouth off all he wants points to other traits unfitting in a mature adult, let alone in a president.

He’s also unfit in terms of honesty. Denying that he wants to ban guns and “never said that” is as easy to counter as pulling up one of those videos he dismisses as invalid because they’re “viral,” and without bothering to explain what that has to do with anything. Besides, he just says he wants Beto O’Rourke to be the one to do his dirty work. But Biden’s not done:

“I support the Second Amendment. The Second Amendment — just like right now, if you yelled ‘fire,' that's not free speech. And from the very beginning — I have a shotgun, I have a 20-gauge, a 12-gauge. My sons hunt. Guess what? You're not allowed to own any weapon. I'm not taking your gun away at all.”

If you can make sense of that, be my guest, although it's no surprise he got the Oliver Wendell Holmes quote wrong. You can't open fire in a theater unless you have a justifiable reason, too. And not to put too fine a point on it, but Biden shouldn’t be referring to plural “sons” in the present tense. It would also be interesting to see the last time Hunter pulled a tag.

Hunting or shooting his shotguns off balconies or through doors has nothing to do with the Second Amendment. That someone who would be “Commander in Chief of … the Militia of the several States, when called into the actual Service of the United States” seems to think that it does show his inexcusable incompetence and ignorance. As for the qualifier that he “only” wants our “assault weapons,” again, all grounding in Founding intent, legal precedent, and just plain reality has been replaced with babble.

So-called “weapons of war” are precisely what even the Miller court recognized to be the types of arms the Second Amendment was established to recognize. A man who would appoint new federal judges is supposed to know that.

Most contenders do and just lie about it. One gets the feeling it’s not an act with Biden, and he probably is that dumb.

The last thing that really sticks out is Biden’s denial that he works for the people and that anyone who believes otherwise is “a horse’s ass.” It’s undoubtedly true there is no “public service” ethos with those who believe their calling is to rule and Biden, in this brief exchange with an American concerned about his rights shows us just the kind of tyrant he would be: A narcissistic, petty, ignorant, self-aggrandizing punk, and not a very smart one at that. The man is not just unfit for the Oval Office but if you think about it, for inclusion in the company of decent and honorable men.

What remains to be seen: How big of a fool Biden can continue to make of himself, and the contortions that those who are intent on a Democrat win will go through to ignore or redirect from the obvious. If they succeed (that is, if Donald Trump finally manages to douse the fire from the bellies of his supporters and if Biden wins in November), it will be interesting to see how long his handlers will let him continue to occupy center stage until even they can no longer cover for his no-longer-useful and now decidedly inconvenient clownishness.

Also see: Biden ‘Smart Gun’ Comment Shows How Dumb He is on Guns

About David Codrea:

David Codrea is the winner of multiple journalist awards for investigating/defending the RKBA and a long-time gun owner rights advocate who defiantly challenges the folly of citizen disarmament. He blogs at “The War on Guns: Notes from the Resistance,” is a regularly featured contributor to Firearms News, and posts on Twitter: @dcodrea and Facebook.