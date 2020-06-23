CHAZ/CHOP Shootings Shape of Things to Come in ‘un-American Sector’

U.S.A. – -(Ammoland.com)- “East Precinct officers responded to a report of shots fired in Cal Anderson Park. This is inside the area referred to as the Capitol Hill Organized Protest (CHOP),” the Seattle Police Department Blotter announced Saturday. “Officers attempted to locate a shooting victim but were met by a violent crowd that prevented officers safe access to the victims. Officers were later informed that the victims, both males, had been transported to Harborview Medical Center by CHOP ‘medics’.”

A 19-year-old is dead, another man has “life-threatening injuries,” the suspect(s) are at large authorities have no description at this time. They ought to ask “socialist alternative” (that is, Marxist, Trotskyist) Council Member Kshama Sawant, a Che Guevara admirer who feels certain enough in her ginning of the mob to blame Donald Trump and “right-wingers” for the shootings. As an aside, noting she immigrated to this country, whose system she is committed to destroying, it’s fair to ask how admitting such persons fulfills government’s purpose as articulated in the Preamble, “to form a more perfect Union, establish Justice, insure domestic Tranquility, provide for the common defense, promote the general Welfare, and secure the Blessings of Liberty to ourselves and our Posterity.”

Don’t worry, they’ll have that “fascist” document burned right after they tear down a few more statues…

“Medics” is no doubt placed between quotation marks in the SPD Blotter for a reason. The State of Washington has very strict certification and licensing requirements, along with penalties. What malpractice insurance such individuals carry in case of unqualified treatments resulting in further damage is unpublicized.

Likewise, the “sentinels,” self-styled enforcers of security, who would be condemned as “vigilantes” if their politics were different, aren’t truly accountable to lawful representatives, meaning damages resulting from their lack of training and enforcement excesses can’t be assessed against anyone who can afford to pay.

Interestingly, the sentinels are apparently above the law. Like it or not, Seattle Municipal Code “states it’s unlawful for a person knowingly to ‘carry concealed or unconcealed … any dangerous knife [defined as any fixed-blade knife and any other knife having a blade more than three and one-half inches (3 1/2″) in length].”

That doesn’t stop sentinel “Cat” from “visibly carrying two knives Saturday.” What’s he going to do if somebody doesn’t obey him, stab them?

Then again, other “security independents” have also taken to carrying rifles, despite Mayor Jenny Durkan’s Emergency Order ban on firearms. The order doesn’t “mandate enforcement,” she clarifies, but instead “gives officers the option to take certain actions (i.e., confiscate weapons) if they deem it necessary.”

Any guesses who it would be deemed necessary against, and who, like “Raz,” gets a pass (not only with Seattle's ban but apparently with state transfer edicts), especially with Orwellian Mayor Jenny calling the illegal occupiers “patriots”? So much for equal protection under the law.

And so much for equal treatment by the “commonsense gun safety” citizen disarmament fanatics. For some reason, the perpetually hysterical Moms Demand Action failed to note the CHAZ “gun violence” on its Twitter feed, to condemn their armed presence, and to demand enforcement of the laws they would impose on the rest of the Republic. And funny, Everytown neglected to mention it, too. Come to think of it, so did the Brady Buzzkillers and Gun-Grabby Gabby & Co.

What do you think, just a coincidence? After all the Alinsky Rule 5 fuss the grabbers raised over Malheur? Or is it possible they’d rather not rock that boat and get in a fight with today’s allies if it will complicate achieving tomorrow’s goals?

“You are leaving the American sector,” the Checkpoint Charlie sign marking the entrance to East Berlin warned. Everything that used to be acknowledged about “American exceptionalism” (has that term been declared racist yet?) is now targeted for teardown by useful idiots facilitating an agenda. It’s becoming more apparent (to all but the willfully self-deluded) that there are those who would place “everytown” throughout the Founder’s Republic in an un-American sector, and reduce the “shining city upon a hill” to smoldering ruins.

