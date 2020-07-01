Facing Court Loss, Defendants in California Gun Show Lawsuit Settle With SAF

BELLEVUEA – -(AmmoLand.com)- Faced with certain loss in court, defendants in a California lawsuit challenging a gun show moratorium at the Del Mar Fairgrounds in San Diego County have settled with the plaintiffs, including the Second Amendment Foundation and California Rifle & Pistol Association.

In addition, plaintiffs included B&L Productions, Inc., Crossroads of the West, South Bay Rod and Gun Club, Maximum Wholesale/Ammo Brothers and five private citizens.

“This is a victory for the First Amendment as well as the Second,” said SAF founder and Executive Vice President Alan M. Gottlieb. “We’re delighted the 22nd District Agricultural Association and fairgrounds board decided against prolonging a legal action.” SAF was represented by attorney Don Kilmer, who observed, “The gun culture belongs on Main Street and that is what this lawsuit was all about.”

A preliminary injunction against the fairgrounds moratorium was issued in June 2019.

“Gun shows are considered a First Amendment activity as well as a Second Amendment event,” Gottlieb stated. “Unfortunately, due to the COVID-19 outbreak, we haven’t been able to see a show held at the fairgrounds, but we’re looking forward to hearing from the gun show promotor that a date is set for another gathering sometime this year, hopefully.”

Under the agreement, the defendant will pay SAF’s attorney fees and costs, Kilmer said.





The Second Amendment Foundation (www.saf.org) is the nation’s oldest and largest tax-exempt education, research, publishing, and legal action group focusing on the Constitutional right and heritage to privately own and possess firearms. Founded in 1974, The Foundation has grown to more than 650,000 members and supporters and conducts many programs designed to better inform the public about the consequences of gun control.