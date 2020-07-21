Freedom, Don’t Let It Fall, Time To Take Back America ~ VIDEOS

USA – -(AmmoLand.com)- The Democrats and their puppet, Joe Biden, have skidded right past the boundaries of sound public policy, and into a weird, undefined, psychotic chaos. But they may have made some key errors, as they did not factor in the reflexive human desire to remain alive.

The Democrats, and their media cronies, understood that their constant fear-mongering, about the dangers of the COVID-19 virus and the creation of racial unrest following the murder of George Floyd, created a great amount of unease in the populous. They wanted that anxiety to whip up more anger and fear of President Trump, before November.

While doing this, they did not realize that they might lose control of their own voters, if they went too far. Now, Democrats probably did not lose control after the COVID closings, but the uncontrolled looting and burning, caused an interesting event to occur, large spikes in the National Instant Criminal Background Check System (NICS), which are an indication of firearms sales and possible social fear in the voting populous.

The Democrats pushed too far when they proudly blurted out from their own media outlets, so that their followers and the swing voters would hear, the great new policy: No More Police! This new policy would issue in no more black men being killed, and wealthy, peaceful communities would emerge suddenly from inner-city poverty.

The Democrats were screaming, with pride, and with complete certainty, that there would be No More Money For Police. And, No More Police at all.

But everyone knew the Democrats lied. Democrat voters knew it. And most of all, Black Democrats voters know it.

The Democrats, and their media allies, are generally able to maintain almost complete control over the narrative heard by the general public and swing voters. But the riots were too widespread, too violent, too damaging, and too long-lasting, [they are still burning Portland] that the proudly advertised policy, of dismantling police forces, had the opposite intended effect. People Got Scared And Bought Protection.

Everyone, left, right, and centered, now fully understood what the Democrats policies really meant, Danger For/To Us All. Even politically ignorant folks understood this message. Normal Democrats, who were silently waiting for a smidgeon of reason, were left adrift.

The huge number of gun purchases by newbies also includes liberal-leaning Leftist newbies, which showed that the Democrats have lost their battle. These Liberal Leftists No Longer Felt Safe. They have been driven to acquire the very items that they were taught to hate, Firearms. And we will see many more NEW Democrat gun owners in the months to come.

You see, Leftists also love their lives and they love their children, too. But the Democrat policy, of defunding/terminating police, falls very short in protecting children. The policies are not very practical, or reasonable, for protecting children.

So it should come as no surprise that NICS checks in Democrat-held states are indicating that guns are selling quite well. In New York, during the first 6 months of 2020, there were over 230,000 NICS checks compared to over 174,000 for the first 6 months of 2019. In Oregon, during the first 6 months of 2020, there were over 258,000 NICS checks compared to over 175,000 for the first 6 months of 2019.

And yet, here we remain. The Democrats still want us disarmed. They need for us to want to give up our guns, and they need to see the guns as useless objects of white privilege. The new tactic for this is to criminalize and shame self-defense as racist, immoral, and actionable in a court of law. They need for us to become afraid of harsh reprisals.

On Sunday, June 28, 2020, Mark and Patricia McCloskey showed a raging crowd of demonstrators that they were armed. The McKloskeys are now being beaten up by the media, local officials, and by their local prosecutor, Kim Gardner.

Gardner arrogantly remarked, “Make no mistake. We will not tolerate the use of force against those exercising their First Amendment rights, and we will use the full power of Missouri law to hold people accountable.”

Does that mean that no one is allowed to intimidate protesters who make threats, peaceful, or not? Is one prohibited from de-escalating a situation with a show of force? Is a person prohibited from defending oneself until one has taken a fatal blow? We need to be careful to not let Fear slowly sink the Second Amendment. But that will depend upon the U.S. electorate, and how they feel about self-defense.

A new paradigm could emerge, one that benefits our children and our society. It would seem that all these new firearm owners are evidence that the desire for life and peace triumphs over the silly notions floated by Power Mad Elite.

If we fail, we then have the answer to the experiment that our Founding Fathers created – Humankind Cannot Self-Govern, and Tyranny Will Triumph.

If We Fail To Hold Onto Our Constitution, Freedom Around The World Will Fall.





About The Authors

Alan J Chwick has been involved with firearms much of his life and is the Retired Managing Coach of the Freeport NY Junior Marksmanship Club. He has escaped from New York State to South Carolina and is an SC FFL (Everything22andMore.com). [email protected] | TWITTER: @iNCNF

Joanne D Eisen, DDS (Ret.) practiced dentistry on Long Island, NY. She has collaborated and written on firearm politics for the past 30+ years. She has also escaped New York State but to Virginia. [email protected]