TekMat Now Proudly Made in Texas, Expands Product Line

U.S.A. -(AmmoLand.com)-TekMat, an industry leader for gun cleaning and gunsmithing mats, is proud to announce their products are now made in Texas, have upgraded retail packaging, and is expanding its product offerings for 2020.

Designed to keep firearm components organized and protect workbenches, TekMats include firearm-specific diagrams and parts listings to aid in takedown and reassembly. TekMats are available in two thicknesses: regular (3mm) and Ultra (5mm). In addition to the oversized design and thick padding, the Ultra cleaning mats also feature a stitched edge. This premium finish ensures the mat will not roll and won’t fray. The non-skid neoprene back grabs onto your workbench while keeping harmful chemicals, oil, and dirt from penetrating down to your work surface. The mat is pliable and will easily roll up for compact storage.

Every TekMat is now proudly designed and manufactured in the great state of Texas. Each mat is a complimentary accessory to your firearms.

With an ever-growing assortment of over 60 firearm diagrams and designs, TekMat is currently available for Beretta, Browning, GLOCK, M&P, Ruger, Sig Sauer, Smith & Wesson, and more. Each mat features a soft thermoplastic fiber surface to protect your gun from scratching. Dye-sublimation printing ensures that the design will not fade or wash away. This heat transferred printing impregnates the ink into the fibers for a lifetime of durability. TekMat does not silkscreen their designs like a lot of other inferior gun cleaning mat manufacturers. These mats are washable, waterproof, and oil resistant.

Not only does TekMat offer great handgun, rifle, and shotgun cleaning mats, they also have eye-catching doormats with popular designs that will match your personality. Look for the new retail packaging in stores now! See all TekMat products at www.tekmat.com.

About TekMat

TekMat sets the industry standard for gun cleaning and gunsmithing mats with soft, oil- and water-resistant surfaces and protective, no-slip rubber substrate. Designed to protect and keep small firearm components organized and to protect workbenches from scratches and damaging chemicals, TekMats include firearm-specific diagrams and parts listings to aid in takedown and reassembly