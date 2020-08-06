SIG SAUER CROSS Bolt-Action Rifle Now Shipping

U.S.A. –-(AmmoLand.com)- SIG SAUER, Inc. is pleased to announce the SIG SAUER CROSS Bolt-Action Rifle is now shipping and will be available in retail stores soon. Whether you're hunting the steep terrain of mountains or densely forested hills, the CROSS delivers PRS performance, built for the backcountry hunter.

The SIG CROSS rifle is the first-ever true crossover bolt-action precision hunting rifle, engineered to meet the demands of today’s hunter. The SIG CROSS was designed and built, from concept to completion, at the SIG SAUER research and development facilities in New Hampshire with the input of the industry’s premier competitive shooters, some of the world’s best long-range shooters, and a team of professional hunters that the CROSS is built for.

The SIG SAUER CROSS features a precision free-floating stainless-steel barrel fitted to a one-piece aluminum receiver, with no need for bedding or action screws, to deliver extreme accuracy; an aluminum M-LOK™ handguard for quick and easy attachment of bipods, rails, night-vision or thermal clip-on optics; familiar AR-15 styled controls for a seamless transition to the CROSS platform; a unique two-stage match-grade trigger that can be adjusted from 2 to 4.5lbs, and AICS pattern magazines for the ultimate compatibility across calibers, platforms, cartridges, and loads.

The unique folding and locking precision stock of the CROSS offers toolless adjustment that can be modified for any shooting position while in the field. With folded stock the CROSS measures as short as 25” making it the ideal hunting rifle to fit in any backcountry backpack.

The SIG SAUER CROSS is available in .308 WIN and 6.5 Creedmoor with an 18” barrel, and the all-new 277 SIG Fury Hybrid cartridge with a 16” barrel.

CROSS Bolt-Action Rifle Specs (6.5 Creedmoor):

Overall Length: 35.5””

Folded Length: 27.0”

Barrel Length: 18”

Barrel Twist: 1:8

Weight (w/o magazine): 6.4 lbs.

CROSS Bolt-Action Rifle Specs (308 WIN / 277 FURY):

Overall Length: 36.5””

Folded Length: 25.0”

Barrel Length: 16”

Barrel Twist: 1:10 / 1:85

Weight (w/o magazine): 6.2 lbs.

About SIG SAUER, Inc.

SIG SAUER, Inc. is a leading provider and manufacturer of firearms, electro-optics, ammunition, airguns, suppressors, and training. For over 150 years SIG SAUER, Inc. has evolved, and thrived, by blending American ingenuity, German engineering, and Swiss precision. Today, SIG SAUER is synonymous with industry-leading quality and innovation which has made it the brand of choice amongst the U.S. Military, the global defense community, law enforcement, competitive shooters, hunters, and responsible citizens. Additionally, SIG SAUER is the premier provider of elite firearms instruction and tactical training at the SIG SAUER Academy. Headquartered in Newington, New Hampshire, SIG SAUER has almost 2,000 employees across eight locations. For more information about the company and product line visit: sigsauer.com.