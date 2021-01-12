Jews for the Preservation of Firearms Ownership ~ Take The American Gun Pledge

A long-time Jewish civil-rights group advises on the importance of sane personal gun policy as the U.S. political landscape evolves.

USA – -(AmmoLand.com)- At Jews for the Preservation of Firearms Ownership, we are concerned that history tends to repeat itself.

Guns are widely recognized as among the most honorable human inventions of all time. Guns protect the weak and the innocent, are a basis for enforcement of just laws and help preserve traditions, values, and material goods of civilization. Firearms were a linchpin upon which the abundant freedoms of this great nation were established, becoming a model for the entire planet.

Guns are why America is still free, and they continue to serve to defend our borders and our allies, stop crime, save lives, and preserve the peace we have, every day of our lives. To wit take the pledge:

“As a gun owner I earn the respect of the community by always handling and using my personal firearms in a responsible and safe manner. I endeavor to learn about firearms from those who know more than I do, and to assist those who have yet to reach my level of understanding and competence. I encourage firearm safety education at every level in my community as a responsible course of action for inclusive civil participation. “As a responsible American gun owner, I strive to enhance the public perception of gun ownership through my personal conduct, community work, conservation awareness, charitable giving, ongoing education, diligent practice and through cooperation with law enforcement officials to reduce criminal activity. I proudly and publicly represent myself as a gun owner and work to keep gun ownership a respectable position of honor and good citizenship within our nation.”

Jews for the Preservation of Firearms Ownership

Jews for the Preservation of Firearms Ownership, www.jpfo.org is America’s most aggressive civil-rights organization, dedicated to destroying the notion of ‘gun control’ as any kind of credible public-policy position. So-called ‘gun control’ does not control guns and doesn’t control criminal behavior. What it does is disarm the innocent, leaving them helpless in the face of criminals, tyrannical governments, and genocide. History repeatedly proves this fact. Founded in 1989 by Aaron Zelman as a response to the Holocaust, JPFO speaks with the moral authority and tenacious commitment of survivors of persecution and knows that surrendering your personal and family safety to government protection courts disaster. You don’t have to be Jewish to fight by our side, you just have to love liberty.