Anonymous Snitch Group to Dox ‘Domestic Terrorist’ Trump Voters

U.S.A. – -(Ammoland.com)- “Help Us Fight Domestic Terrorists!” TrumpVoterList.org with its slogan “Keep America Honest” urges anyone and everyone. “We’ve created this organization to ensure that those responsible for the election of Donald Trump can never threaten our nation and our freedom again. We’re building a list of known Trump voters to be submitted to public officials willing to take action. Join us in ensuring freedom always rings!”

Join you? After you libel 79+M Americans as “domestic terrorists”? More to the point, who are you?

“We’re a diverse group of patriots and People of Color looking to make a positive difference in America by unmasking Donald Trump voters,” they declare. “We believe that the majority of Trump voters only supported his presidency anonymously. It’s clear that the true majority of Americans opposed Donald Trump in public, but it’s our duty to expose those who actually supported him in private.”

They followed that up with a non sequitur quote against the tyranny of standing armies from James Madison, interestingly the Founding Father who penned the Second Amendment. It goes without saying that’s the issue that attracted so many Trump voters against the gun-grabbing Democrats. And the “About Our Team” blather still hasn’t answered the question of who “they” actually are, and whether this is really a “team” or just some lunatic loser with a website, and a white one at that, the claim of being diverse and the “PoC” appropriation notwithstanding.

And it’s a cowardly, hypocritical lunatic loser at that if the WhoIs domain registry can tell us anything about someone who proposes to lob rocks from the safety of the shadows. The website is registered through a Panamanian proxy.

That’s not the only thing that’s cowardly about all this. If you want to be a snitch, you have the option to turn in friends, family, and acquaintances anonymously, just like the Stalinists, the Nazis, and the Chicoms! There’s a “group of patriots” for you! And note the update that they’ve “added filters to stop the names of prominent Democratic officials and contributors from being added,” to keep the list “Republican.”

So, what else do they tell us about this “effort”?

“We’re compiling the information in a secure database to be released to the public at a later date, or to public officials if we decide that releasing the names publicly constitutes significant risk,” they proclaim. “If you have strong feelings regarding the potential use of this data, or would like to see it released publicly, let us know!”

What delegated powers Democrat politicians have for avenging themselves on Trump voters is left unsaid, although there are certainly some who have made their desire to pursue treason charges clear. While the site links to a government voting laws page, it offers no legal insights on whether the vengeance it seeks could be construed as a conspiracy to encourage voter intimidation and suppression.

There’s also no indication if they are qualified to determine “significant risk” and have the resources to make restitution should their evil irresponsibility be legally found to have contributed to an injury or worse to a growing list of threatened and/or attacked Trump supporters. That said, there’s every indication they are maniacs urging retaliatory terror against any whose votes they want to punish.

Did I mention they are cowardly maniacs?

Who else has noticed that these are the same people who demand our guns?

This site is so ridiculous, a part of me wonders if it’s really not just a goof, or even a trap by “friendlies” to get leftist snitches to out themselves by submitting entries, and then doxing them. Could be. Could also be some clinically narcissistic, psychopathic, and sadistic troll with delusions of significance.

You can sign me up, comrade. I wasn’t a “Trump voter” per se as much as a Trump agenda voter because he didn’t go nearly far enough for me, but feel free to “out” me to anyone pathetic enough to turn to a twitching loser snitch like you for “guidance.”

About David Codrea:

David Codrea is the winner of multiple journalist awards for investigating/defending the RKBA and a long-time gun owner rights advocate who defiantly challenges the folly of citizen disarmament. He blogs at “The War on Guns: Notes from the Resistance,” is a regularly featured contributor to Firearms News, and posts on Twitter: @dcodrea and Facebook.