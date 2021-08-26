Refusing DOD Covid-19 Mandate Can Turn Military Personnel into ‘Prohibited Persons’

U.S.A. – -(Ammoland.com)- “To defend this Nation, we need a healthy and ready force,” Secretary of Defense Lloyd Austin announced Tuesday. “After careful consultation with medical experts and military leadership, and with the support of the President, I have determined that mandatory vaccination against coronavirus disease 2019 (COVID-19) is necessary to protect the Force and defend the American people.”

His bottom line?

“I therefore direct the Secretaries of the Military Departments to immediately begin full vaccination of all members of the Armed Forces under DoD authority on active duty or in the Ready Reserve, including the National Guard, who are not fully vaccinated against COVID-19.”

We’ve all read accounts, some credible, some more like clickbait, of reasons to doubt the safety of getting the shots. We’ve seen the government’s position change, we’ve seen demands for mandates, travel passes, and even, among those less inclined to mask their true natures, internment camps, among other concerns.

We also know that, as much as some special interests try to portray those who doubt government assurances as “deniers” and worse, objections are hardly limited to those they smear as “rightwing extremists.” As just one example, the Chicago Police Union has announced its unequivocal opposition to mandated injections.

My purpose here is not to argue about the merits or dangers of the “treatment”—my own position is that I have seen enough credible evidence of serious risks to make me realize I am not qualified to give my informed consent to receive the shot(s), however many those turn out to be. But that’s not what I want to talk about. We’re here to look at threats to our right to keep and bear arms, and Austin’s mandate creates a huge one.

By now I presume most AmmoLand readers have seen attorney and author Evan Nappen’s analysis of how not being “vaccinated” could land someone on the “No Fly” list, and how Democrats (and some idiot Republicans) have been pushing for “No Fly/No Buy” for years.

Leave it to gun-grabbers to figure out a way to exploit the health hysteria to advance citizen disarmament. That, along with Sec. Austin’s total order raises a serious question.

Per the Associated Press:

“More than 800,000 service members have yet to get their shots, according to Pentagon data.”

What happens if any of them say “No”?

Politico answers that question for us:

“If they are tried and convicted in the appeals court, the case reaches the U.S. Court of Appeals for the Armed Forces. If a service member is convicted in this court, they would likely receive a dishonorable discharge, a bad-conduct discharge, or, in the case of an officer, a dismissal.”

That’s one way to continue with the “purge” of the military and will continue to punish naysayers throughout their civilian careers that follow– but it also raises another issue that is more fundamental to freedom. Per ATF:

“Identify Prohibited Persons The Gun Control Act (GCA), codified at 18 U.S.C. § 922(g), makes it unlawful for certain categories of persons to ship, transport, receive, or possess firearms or ammunition, to include any person … who has been discharged from the Armed Forces under dishonorable conditions;”

As a side note, Hunter Biden only received an administrative discharge, so he still gets to have his gun, whereas a veteran who served well but doesn’t want his body used in a potentially lethal political experiment will be ordered disarmed for life. And I wouldn’t recommend lying on the 4473, since we don’t all have Hunter’s connections.

As yet, a date for Austin’s mandate to be completed has not yet been announced, nor has any lawsuit on behalf of objecting service personnel. There are some legal doubts about the “merits” of such a case if the “vaccine” is FDA-“approved,” but the best-case scenario I can envision at this time would be for a judge to issue an injunction against implementation and then run the clock out until a fed-up American people can throw the current wretched kakistocracy out on its ear.

Provided there are enough citizens who were raised believing in the Founders’ Republic left. It’s getting increasingly pointless to argue against the TINVOWOOT sentiment seeing CNN headlines like “You do not have the ‘constitutional right’ to refuse the Covid-19 vaccine,” and knowing how many Democrat voters nod their heads in unthinking agreement.

About David Codrea:

David Codrea is the winner of multiple journalist awards for investigating/defending the RKBA and a long-time gun owner rights advocate who defiantly challenges the folly of citizen disarmament. He blogs at “The War on Guns: Notes from the Resistance,” is a regularly featured contributor to Firearms News, and posts on Twitter: @dcodrea and Facebook.