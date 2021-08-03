Washington Post Defense Of Chipman Reinforces Need To Defeat His Nomination

Washington, DC – -(AmmoLand.com)- Give this to the editorial board of the Washington Post: They made it clear what they think of those who wish to exercise their Second Amendment rights when trying to salvage the nomination of David Chipman. But by doing so, they did Chipman – and themselves – no favors. If anything, they justify the opposition to his confirmation.

Let’s make it clear, the Washington Post, in pushing this avowed enemy of the Second Amendment, has made their animus – one Chipman shares – towards Second Amendment supporters clear. We’re “gun obsessives” with a “toxic obsession with firearms” who also suffer from a “pervasive denial of reality.”

Let’s lay it out – things like Operation Chokepoint and Operation Fast and Furious are not, to use Post’s turn of phrase, “cockamamie conspiracy theories.” They were outright abuses. The latter got a Border Patrol agent killed. The former has become a prototype for the financial blacklisting that could be a back door to various gun bans, something pushed by the New York Times.

Tack on the underhanded tactics of the Cuomo-James regime in New York and the track record of hostility Chipman has shown to those who defend their Second Amendment rights via use of the First Amendment, and it should become patently obvious that it is the Washington Post editorial board who seems to be denying the reality of Second Amendment politics.

Letting their bigotry show is bad enough, but the Washington Post editorial board compounded it with the “weapons of war” lie regarding the AR-15. They even go so far as to say, “AR-15s are unnecessary for hunting, protection or any other legitimate civilian application, and their popularity reflects poorly on supposedly responsible gun owners.”

To paraphrase one of Bloomberg’s stooges, it’s time to call BS.

As we noted when we called out Jason Crow for similar BS, the M4 carbine our troops use is very different from the AR-15 you can buy at your local FFL. That’s just the beginning of busting up the lie. Depending on the caliber its chambered in, an AR-15 can make for a very useful hunting rifle. It is also used in various competitions, including three-gun matches. But it also has been used successfully for personal protection in the home.

Its value for women and disabled people who wish to use it for self-defense is obvious when compared to a shotgun. The difference in recoil alone has massive benefits. Not that the Washington Post editorial board gives a damn. Their minds are made up.

Second Amendment supporters should not let this lie stand. They need to contact their Senators to politely urge opposition to Chipman’s confirmation. They also can send letters to the editor of the Washington Post, politely, but firmly pointing out the truth. Second Amendment supporters should also contact their local paper, especially if it re-runs articles from the Washington Post, to point that outlet’s lack of credibility out. They also need to work to defeat anti-Second Amendment extremists at the federal, state, and local levels via the ballot box as soon as possible.

About Harold Hutchison

Writer Harold Hutchison has more than a dozen years of experience covering military affairs, international events, U.S. politics and Second Amendment issues. Harold was consulting senior editor at Soldier of Fortune magazine and is the author of the novel Strike Group Reagan. He has also written for the Daily Caller, National Review, Patriot Post, Strategypage.com, and other national websites.